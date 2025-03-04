Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB (von NuWays AG): Buy

Werbung ausblenden

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB - from NuWays AG

04.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB

     Company Name:                Scandinavian Astor Group AB
     ISIN:                        SE0019175274

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.03.2025
     Target price:                SEK 30.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Final Q4 out, gearing up for more; raising est. & PT

Topic: Following Q4 prelims in early Feb'25, Astor released final Q4 results
and hosted a bullish earnings call last week. Here are our key takeaways:

Strong top-line momentum. Sales (Q4: SEK 91m; FY: 223m) arrived in line with
prelims, however the split between organic and inorganic sales revealed a
strong underlying performance: Organic sales expanded by 44% yoy in FY'24
(+160% yoy in Q4 alone), whereas M&A created additional inorganic sales
growth of 125% yoy in FY'24 (+171% yoy in Q4'24). Worth highlighting is CFO
Wictor Billströms comment, that in an as-if scenario (i.e. in the scenario
of the new acquisitions being consolidated for the full year), FY'24 sales
would have exceeded SEK 300m, which bodes extremely well for sales
visibility into FY'25e &' 26e.

Back to black numbers. Group EBITDA (Q4: SEK 20.6m; FY: 19.7m) rose sharply
(vs. SEK 1.5m in FY'23) and drove the group EBITDA margin by 7.1pp yoy to
8.8%, especially carried by the strong Q4 which further improved the holding
expenses coverage (SEK 11m in FY'24). Q4'24 alone saw an group EBITDA margin
of 23%, a 23pp yoy increase, thanks to the acquisition of Scandiflash.
Further, the company also reached a positive bottom line with a net income
of SEK 0.4m (vs. SEK -3.6m in FY'23), thanks to the strong Q4 (SEK 13m net
income, with a 14% profit margin).

Tech segment is now a second cash cow. The segment report revealed the
strong earnings power of last year's acquisitions, with the Tech segment
coming from almost no revenues in FY'23 to now 25% of sales in FY'24 and 49%
in Q4'24, carried by the acquisitions of Scandiflash and Airsafe. A key
highlight is the segment's profitability as EBITDA rose from SEK -6m in
FY'23 to now SEK 7.4m in FY'24 (thereof SEK 13.4m in Q4'24), with an 13%
EBITDA margin (30% in Q4'24), even exceeding the margins of the Industry
segment. - see table on p. 2 -

Industry segment remains in full swing with top line and profitability
notably increasing in FY'24. Sales grew by 107% yoy in FY'24 (125% yoy in
Q4'24), carried by strong underlying growth and the smaller acquisitions of
CDS, Welas and ID Modeller. Therefore, the segment's EBITDA margin increased
by 1.3pp in FY'24 to 14.7%, showing that also the Industry segment remains
in full swing. - see table on p. 2 -

Upbeat cash generation. OpCF grew to SEK 10.5m in FY'24 (vs. SEK -9.7m in
FY'23), mainly driven by the strong Q4 (SEK 16.8m opCF). This corresponds to
a 53% cash conversion (opCF/EBITDA) in FY'24 and a staggering 81% in Q4'24.
This development bodes extremely for the future, as it lays the foundation
to finance future acquisition from opCFs, going forward.

Gearing up for further M&A. During the earnings call, CFO Billström
mentioned currently c. 50 targets in the short-list and anticipates Astor
'to keep the pace up', when it comes to further acquisitions. Therefore, we
expect further M&A deals in 2025e, however do not include any in our
estimates.

Raising estimates. Thanks to the stellar organic sales development visible
in FY'24 and especially in Q4'24, our old organic sales growth estimate of
18% in FY'25e (16% in FY'26e) seemed too conservative, in our view.
Therefore, we increase our organic sales growth assumption to 24% in FY'25e
(20% in FY'26e), which should better reflect Astor's growth path. Also, we
raise our group profitability estimates thanks to the strong Tech segment's
profitability visible in Q4 (which included Scandiflash as of Q4'24). By
simply assuming the Q4'24 EBITDA (SEK 21m) as a run-rate for FY'25 (simply
put: SEK 84m), there could be even more upside to our new FY'25e EBITDA
estimate of SEK 66m.

Mid-term guidance upgrade in the cards, especially after a potential
acquisition. With our new estimate of SEK 447m sales and an EBITDA margin of
21% for FY'26e, we are already positioned well above the mid-term guidance
(see bottom right), even without future M&A. Any new acquisition that
follows, should thus lift our estimates even further, which could trigger a
guidance upgrade in the next quarters, in our view.

First foothold in the German market. Moreover, Astor reported a first order
via its newly founded sales channel for the German market called 'Astor
Group Deutschland GmbH'. The order comprises Scandiflash service parts and
is not financially significant, but it shows a first business development
step into the German defence market, which is seeing strong demand for
technologically advanced defence product for years.

Volatile newsflow, but stable demand for years. Currently, there is volatile
newsflow regarding the Ukraine war in terms of US/EU support, a potential
ceasefire, peace and new NATO or national defence spending discussions.
While defence stocks typically react volatile to that kind of newsflow, the
fundamental rise in defence spending is here to stay. Therefore, potential
share price drops should present attractive buying opportunities, in our
view.

Against this backdrop, we strongly reiterate our BUY recommendation and
increase our PT to SEK 30.00 (old: SEK 17.00), based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31893.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Scandinavian Astor Group

