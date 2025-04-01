Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG 01.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG Company Name: q.beyond AG ISIN: DE0005137004 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 01.04.2025 Target price: EUR 1.30 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Final FY in line with prelims / Strong FCF highlights release; chg. FY24 sales came in at EUR 193m, up 1.7% yoy. Top-line was once again driven by the Managed Services segment, where sales increased 4.9% yoy to EUR 135m. Notably, QBY was able to significantly increase the implementation of AI based solutions in the fields of knowledge and records management. Further, the increased focus on cyber security and integrated software development beared fruit in FY24. On the other hand, Consulting showed declining sales (-5.0% to EUR 57.3m), which was mainly driven by ongoing investment reluctance in the German Mittelstand. Moreover, QBY continued to give up non- and low-margin projects. The latter already became visible in a strongly improved gross margin of 17.9% (+3.4pp yoy). This was further driven by a reduction of external personell. Going forward, we expect a further gross margin expansion based especially on an increasing near- and off-shoring ratio (management target of 20% in FY25 vs 14% in FY24). Accordingly, EBITDA came in strong at EUR 10.5m, implying a 5.5% margin (+2.5pp yoy), beating our (EUR 9.2m) and street's (EUR 9.2m) old estimates as well as the company's guidance of EUR 8-10m. Besides the improved gross margin, efficiency measures in SG&A were the main drivers of the strong improvement. In fact, EBITDA increased 83% yoy even including last years positive net one-offs of EUR 3.3m. The strong released was highlighted by a substantially improved FCF (excl. leasing expenses) of EUR 7.0m (eNuW: EUR 5.7m; FY23: EUR 3.9m). Mind you, that this figure differs from QBY's FCF definition (EUR 3.2m; total change in net liquidity (excl. M&A)). This should bode especially well for management M&A targets. For FY25, management confirmed in the CC on the FY prelims, that the company is in an advanced stage to acquire 1-2 targets this year. Management is looking for margin accretive deals with EUR >10m sales. Given the recently imposed special fund for investing EUR 500bn on infrastructure and the suspension of the debt break for defense spending, we regard it as even more likely that QBY will look for targets with a high public sector exposure (healthcare, energy, defense). This was also confirmed during the call. Given the strong numbers and an undemanding valuation (FY25e EV/EBITDA of 4.0x), we reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.30 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32106.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2109568 01.04.2025 CET/CEST °