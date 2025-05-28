Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG

28.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE

     Company Name:                Westwing Group SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2N4H07

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        28.05.2025
     Target price:                EUR 18.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Conference feedback: Poised for profitable growth

Strong brand and superior positioning. WEW occupies a strategic niche
between low-margin mass market and luxury design brands, offering a curated
mix of own premium products (62% of GMV) and select third-party design brand
items (38%). This blend positions it as a one-of-a-kind destination for
stylish living in Europe. Perceived as a design brand rather than just a
retailer, WEW engages customers through strong storytelling and boasts 13m
social media followers, making it the World's largest inspirational account
in the home & living segment.

Return to growth not dependent on consumer sentiment. WEW's FY'25e sales
growth (guidance: -4% to +2% yoy) is expected to remain muted (eNuW: -1%
yoy) as planned, driven by a shift to highermargin Westwing Collection
products and the phase-out of lower-margin items. This mix is visible in a
21% yoy GMV growth for the Westwing Collection in FY'24 (Q1'25: 15% yoy),
whereas third-party GMV declined by 12% yoy (Q1: -26% yoy). Afterwards,
FY'26e group sales should rise again by 6% you, only by assuming 10% growth
in the Collection and flat third-party GMV for FY'26e. Additionally,
expansion into new countries (DK, SWE, LUX completed, c. 5-10 more this
year) could add roughly EUR 30m in FY'26e sales, implying another 7% yoy sales
growth. Combined, both drivers imply a 12-13% yoy sales expansion in FY'26e
(eNuW: 10% you, due to conservative assumptions), excluding any rebound in
consumer sentiment. In our view, the direction is clear, while uncertainty
only prevails around the magnitude of the effects described above.

Capital allocation constraints. Despite a strong EUR 57m net cash position
(36% of market cap) and being cash generative again, WEW's capital
allocation options are limited: (1) no dividends due to negative retained
earnings (FY'24: EUR -353m), (2) share buybacks restricted by current 10%
treasury share cap, (3) low CAPEX needs, (4) no debt to repay. This leaves
(5) M&A as the main option, but suitable targets are scarce given WEW's
premium positioning.

With growth mainly driven by internal levers and margin improvements shown
already, WEW's valuation of 3.3x FY'25e EV/EBITDA (2.1x FY'26e) appears
unjustified for a cash-generative e-commerce business. We reiterate our BUY
rating, confirm WEW in our NuWays AlphaList and maintain our DCFbased PT of
EUR 18.00.

