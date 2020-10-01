DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)EQS GROUP
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A. Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
01.10.2020 / 16:46
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
1 October 2020
1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29 September 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A) Resulting situation on 4.97% 0.09% 5.06% 34,066,705 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 5.01% 0.02% 5.03% notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparency cy Law) Transparency Law) Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,696,038 4.97% SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,696,038 4.97% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date Equity: At any 30,755 0.09% Lent time Securities Subtotal B 30,755 0.09% 1 Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights
Subtotal B 2 Company information
Company: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
