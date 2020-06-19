DGAP-Stimmrechte: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).

* Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020

* Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited

* Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

* Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981

* Place of residence: Venlo

Distribution in numbers

Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett- share shares voting inte- rights of le- rights rest disposal ment Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In restricted jk (.) con- stock units tan- ten

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % Interest Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % rights

19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Dirk Hartogweg 14 5928 LV Venlo Niederlande Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

