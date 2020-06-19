DGAP-Stimmrechte: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

19.06.2020 / 19:54

We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).

* Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020

* Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited

* Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

* Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981

* Place of residence: Venlo

Distribution in numbers

Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett- share shares voting inte- rights of le- rights rest disposal ment Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In restricted jk (.) con- stock units tan- ten

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % Interest Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % rights

