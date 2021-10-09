IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Esther Bahne zum Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Esther Bahne zum Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Vancouver, BC, Kanada - 8. Oktober 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF; FWB: RJIB; WKN: A1XF0V ) ernennt Esther Bahne zum Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. Bahne tritt damit dem Managementteam des Unternehmens bei.

Esther Bahne verfügt über mehr als 16 Jahre Erfahrung in der Automobilbranche und war zuvor bei der BMW Group tätig, wo sie als Global Head of Strategy and Innovation und Chief Marketing Officer bei MINI den gesamten Relaunch der Marke MINI verantwortete. Zuvor war Bahne bei der Audi AG, wo sie den Bereich Social Innovation leitete und die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie des Unternehmens entwickelte.

"Wir freuen uns sehr, dass Esther unser schnell wachsendes, hochkarätiges Team verstärkt", sagte Dirk Harbecke, Chairman und Chief Executive Officer von Rock Tech. "Sie bringt nicht nur einen großen Erfahrungsschatz und fundierte Kenntnisse der Automobilindustrie mit, sondern ist auch eine versierte Strategin und Visionärin mit einer Erfolgsbilanz bei der Leitung interdisziplinärer, globaler Teams."

Esther Bahne, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer: Ich freue mich, Rock Tech bei seiner Mission zu unterstützen, die grüne Energierevolution voranzutreiben. Unser zukünftiges Leben basiert auf Batterien - vom Mobiltelefon bis zum Auto. Aber wenn wir auf Batterien setzen, um sowohl unseren Energie- als auch unseren Mobilitätssektor zu transformieren und den Klimawandel zu bekämpfen, müssen wir sicherstellen, dass wir diese auch nachhaltig produzieren. Rock Tech ist ein Pionier in diesem Bereich, und ich werde das Team dabei unterstützen, die erste Lithiumproduktion mit geschlossenem Kreislauf weltweit aufzubauen."

Als Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer des Unternehmens wird Esther Bahne die Nachhaltigkeitsagenda von Rock Tech vorantreiben, das Unternehmen bei der Entwicklung seines Recyclinggeschäfts unterstützen und das Markenversprechen des Cleantech-Unternehmens einlösen, die Emissionen mit jeder Lithiumbatterie weiter gegen Null zu treiben.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/61915/Rocktech_100821_DEPRcom.001.jpeg

Esther Bahne, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer von RockTech

Über Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und Kanada tätiges Cleantech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid made in Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einer Produktionskapazität von 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge die aussreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

Das Cleantech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen und so die Rohstofflücke auf dem Weg zu sauberer Mobilität zu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an den Börsen in Toronto und Frankfurt notiert. Geführt wird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman & CEO sowie Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer und Esther Bahne als Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - Der Treibstoff für das Batteriezeitalter

www.rocktechlithium.com

