Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLCISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 18.35 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022 Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers

Cryptology share split in a ratio of 1:20 executed; price target increased to (after split) EUR18.35; Rating: Buy

Cryptology Asset Group plc (Cryptology for short) has completed the previously announced 1:20 share split as of July 27, 2021. The resolution for the share split was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on July 20, 2021. Each share was thus split into 20 shares. As a result of the completed stock split, Cryptology's share count will increase to 64.00 million shares of common stock.

As a result of the share split, tradability and access for investors should once again become significantly more attractive. Overall, we believe that this measure will increase the liquidity of the stock and consequently increase the tradability of the shares. In addition, the company is striving for an international listing in addition to the German stock exchange listing. Currently, Cryptology's shares are listed on several German stock exchanges, such as the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Gettex and Tradegate. An international listing would also have a positive effect on the liquidity and tradability of the share.

Against the background of the share split carried out on July 27, 2021, we have updated our NAV valuation of Cryptology. In addition to taking into account the increased number of shares, the positive development of cryptocurrencies was also included in our valuation model. Based on our updated fair NAV valuation, we have determined a price target per share of EUR18.35 (previously: EUR17.92 (adjusted)). This corresponds to a price potential of more than 120%. We continue to assign a Buy rating.

