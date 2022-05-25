Gatenox.com and Ari10 Established a Strategic Partnership

According to Bloomberg, big investors with some $100 trillion are getting crypto-curious. That means that somebody needs to help them get "on board" observing the highest standards of AML/CFT. The gap is huge since there are over 200 million legal entities around the world many times with complex international structures. Gatenox & Ari10 aim to fill this gap.

The cryptocurrency world needs identity solutions tailored to these worlds.

60-80% of potential customers lost during the onboarding process.

Over 200 million legal entities are required to provide information, and existing AML//KYC solutions fall short.

Gatenox addresses the problem with corporate onboarding and ongoing compliance in a revolutionary way. Gatenox is the one-click AML/KYC solution for institutional account opening, which starts with the customer. Since both the crypto businesses and business users spend too much time and effort starting the business, sometimes AML/CFT process takes months.

Ari10 is a long-time crypto business with a range of products, mainly connecting the world of traditional finance with the world of cryptocurrencies. Ari10 wants to provide the easiest crypto-fiat gateways for B2B & B2C clients.

"It's very hard for traditional businesses to take advantage of this new emerging technological opportunity. Currently, the corporate and institutional onboarding solution is dramatically neglected. Together with Ari10 we want to bring 2x, 3x more corporate clients to this space.' it takes months for any company to test the waters with bitcoin and crypto in general" said Pawel Kuskowski, CEO of Gatenox.

Signing a strategic partnership with a notable partner like Ari10 opens a new revenue stream for both parties allowing Ari10 and Gatenox to grow rapidly.

Mateusz Kara, CEO of Ari10 has said that "linking those two worlds of old finance and crypto revolution has always been our goal. If we want the whole ecosystem to grow, we need to make it easy for the "old money" to understand the new paradigms and there is no better way to understand something than to try it. We want to simplify the process as much as possible."

About Ari10

Ari10 started as an online bitcoin exchange called Bitcan in 2017 and has consequently added new crypto products to its portfolio to finally become Ari10.com.

About Gatenox

Gatenox is the one-click AML/KYC solution for institutional and individual account opening which starts with the customer.

