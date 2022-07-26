Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 18/07/2022 to 22/07/2022
Regulatory News:
|Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
18/07/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
4 500
|
92,4055
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
20/07/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
1 500
|
92,5337
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
21/07/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
611
|
92,5646
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
22/07/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2 300
|
92,4132
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8 911
|
92,4400
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005553/en/
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com