Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 18/07/2022 to 22/07/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market
 

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

18/07/2022

FR0010259150

4 500

92,4055

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

20/07/2022

FR0010259150

1 500

92,5337

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

21/07/2022

FR0010259150

611

92,5646

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

22/07/2022

FR0010259150

2 300

92,4132

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8 911

92,4400

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005553/en/

For further information:

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

