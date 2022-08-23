Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 15 August to 19 August 2022
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 August to 19 August 2022.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
| Financial instrument
identifier code
| Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|8/15/2022
|FR0010313833
|
414
|
89.9147
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|8/17/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
89.4759
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|8/18/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
89.5677
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|8/19/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
88.6151
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
21,414
|
89.2330
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005858/en/
Arkema