Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 15 August to 19 August 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 August to 19 August 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/15/2022 FR0010313833

414

89.9147

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/17/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

89.4759

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/18/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

89.5677

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/19/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

88.6151

XPAR
TOTAL

21,414

89.2330

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005858/en/

Arkema

