Launch of a Consent Solicitation to Vigie (Former Suez) Noteholders to Prepare the Merger With Veolia

Following signing on the 2nd of August 2022 of a merger agreement concerning the merger of Vigie (formerly known as Suez) into Veolia Environnement (the "Merger"), Vigie announces today an invitation (such invitation, the "Consent Solicitation") to eligible holders of Notes listed below (together the "Notes") to consent to the Merger and, for certain series of Notes only, to certain amendments to their terms and conditions.

¬500,000,000 2.75 per cent. Notes due 9 October 2023 (ISIN: FR0011585215)

¬500,000,000 5.50 per cent. Notes due 22 July 2024 (ISIN: FR0010780528)

¬500,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 3 April 2025 (ISIN: FR0013248507)

¬500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 10 September 2025 (ISIN: FR0012949923)

¬250,000,000 Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2017 extended 2027 (ISIN: FR0010765859)

¬800,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 19 May 2028 (ISIN: FR0013173432)

¬700,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 3 April 2029 (ISIN: FR0013248523)

¬75,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 (ISIN: FR0011912575)

¬50,000,000 2.25 per cent. Notes due 1 July 2030 (ISIN: FR0012829406)

£250,000,000 5.375 per cent. Notes due 2030 (ISIN: FR0011158849)

¬540,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 21 September 2032 (ISIN: FR0013283140)

¬100,000,000 3.30 per cent. Notes due 25 March 2033 (ISIN: FR0011454818)

¬600,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (ISIN: FR0013252061)

¬500,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (ISIN: FR0013445335)

The full terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation are contained and described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 31 August 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") prepared by Vigie, which is available to noteholders at the registered office of Vigie, at the specified office of the Paying Agent of the Notes and from the Centralising Agent.

A notice convening the meetings of holders of the Notes, to be held on 15 September 2022 on first convocation, has been given to the noteholders in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the Notes on the date of this announcement (the "Convening Notice"). This Convening Notice is available on the website of Veolia Environnement (the sole shareholder of Vigie as of the date hereof) (https://www.veolia.com/en/Suez-Bond-Consent ) and contains the main elements of the Consent Solicitation (the agenda of the resolutions, the consent fees which might be paid to the holders of the Notes, the expected timetable, the voting procedures as well as the relevant quorum and majorities for the adoption of the resolutions).

Further details on the Consent Solicitation can be obtained from:

SOLICITATION AGENTS

BNP Paribas

16, boulevard des Italiens

75009 Paris

France

Attn: Liability Management Group

Tel: +33 1 87 74 64 33

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square Canary Wharf

E14 5lb London

United Kingdom

Attn: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V.

World Trade Center, Tower H, 11th Floor

Zuidplein 98

1077 XV Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Attn: Liability Management Group

Tel: +33 17091 4279

Email: liability.management@mufgsecurities.com

Requests for documentation and information in relation to the procedures for delivering consent instructions should be directed to:

CENTRALISING AGENT

Société Générale Securities Services

32, rue du Champ de Tir

CS 30812

44308 Nantes Cedex 3

France

Tel: +33 2 51 85 65 93

Email: agobligataire.fr@socgen.com

Attention: Elisabeth Bulteau

