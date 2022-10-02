Future Markets Research Releases Commentary on NurExone Biologic Inc, An Emerging Leader in The Exosomal Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury

The Future Markets Research Tank (FMRT) is proud to release market commentary on NurExone Biologic (TSXV:NRX) (FSE:J90), an innovative biotechnology company poised to disrupt the spinal cord injury treatment industry and the exosome research landscape. To read the full report click here, or follow the link: https://bit.ly/3UW9TzC

Key Insights:

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people suffer from spinal cord injury. In addition, poor medical care and the lack of availability of effective treatments contribute to an increase in SCI patient mortality and disability.

With rising numbers of workplace accidents, road accidents, and other medical conditions, the global SCI therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.84% to reach US$9.61 billion by 2028. There is a pressing need to create novel therapeutics to treat SCI due to the exorbitant cost of spinal surgery procedures and related healthcare costs.

In parallel, the global exosome market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 34% between 2022 and 2030, reaching a market value of around USD 2,273 million by 20303

NurExone Biologic is an exciting company that sits at the forefront of these two fast growing arenas. With their unique ExoTherapies, NurExone is making significant advancements towards becoming a market leader in exosome-based treatment for acute spinal cord injuries. As the company grows, it has announced numerous strategic initiatives, such as plans to expand its intellectual property portfolio and partnerships for advanced research.

Moreover, positive preliminary findings prove the company's potential and distinguish itself as an emerging exosome leader with an intriguing biotechnology portfolio and offering. As the company continues innovating and achieving meaningful milestones, they are well positioned to become a leading biotech company and central player in both the exosome and the spinal cord treatment arenas.

