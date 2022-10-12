AppBlogHilfe
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 12.10.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Mandatory convertible bond
 
The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached
provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial
roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the
microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system,
in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an
institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing
solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step
discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including
the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully
diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for
the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. 
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

IKONI­­SYS E­­O 2

