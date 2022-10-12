Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 12.10.2022 Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Mandatory convertible bond The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system, in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °