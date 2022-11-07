AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

October 31, 2022

 

75,043,514

 

89,572,505

 

89,343,905

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005527/en/

Arkema

