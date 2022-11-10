Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Directorate Change

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that David Allmond is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Novacyt, with immediate effect, to enable him to pursue other business opportunities. James McCarthy, currently the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will assume the role of Acting CEO until a successor is appointed. Steve Gibson, Group Finance Director, will take on a substantial part of the CFO responsibilities to assist James in this period.

The Company remains focused on executing its post-COVID-19 growth strategy to become a leading, global clinical diagnostics company in the fight against infectious diseases through product portfolio expansion, geographic expansion, and business development.

James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman of Novacyt, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dave for his focus on helping to formulate a post-COVID-19 strategy for the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours. We will continue to progress this strategy to become a leading, global clinical diagnostics company in the fight against infectious diseases."

The information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended). Upon the publication of this Announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

