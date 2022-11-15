Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 November to 11 November 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 November to 11 November 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/7/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 83,8322 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/8/2022 FR0010313833 5 444 84,2286 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/9/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 83,8998 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/10/2022 FR0010313833 778 84,3232 XPAR TOTAL 20 222 83,9812

