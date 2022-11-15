Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 November to 11 November 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 November to 11 November 2022
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/7/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,8322
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/8/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
5 444
|
84,2286
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/9/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,8998
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/10/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
778
|
84,3232
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
20 222
|
83,9812
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006293/en/
Arkema