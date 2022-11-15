AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 November to 11 November 2022

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 November to 11 November 2022

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/7/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

83,8322

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/8/2022

FR0010313833

5 444

84,2286

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/9/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

83,8998

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/10/2022

FR0010313833

778

84,3232

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

20 222

83,9812

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006293/en/

