Half-year liquidity contract statement for EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

- 42,884 shares - ¬ 1,297,170.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 594 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 52,495 shares for ¬ 868,833.86 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,099 shares for ¬ 581,675.77

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 24,488 shares - ¬ 81,913.82

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,309 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 901 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 58,101 shares for ¬ 997,209.03 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 39,004 shares for ¬ 679,043.48

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares - ¬ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

