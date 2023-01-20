Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 January 2023 to 19 January 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,810
|
24.9859
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,790
|
25.4396
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
25.6976
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,803
|
25.8450
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,685
|
25.6144
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,088
|
25.5188
|
Tikehau Capital