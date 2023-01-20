Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 January 2023 to 19 January 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/01/2023 FR0013230612 1,810 24.9859 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/01/2023 FR0013230612 1,790 25.4396 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/01/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.6976 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/01/2023 FR0013230612 1,803 25.8450 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/01/2023 FR0013230612 1,685 25.6144 XPAR TOTAL 9,088 25.5188

