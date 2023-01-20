AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 January 2023 to 19 January 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/01/2023

FR0013230612

1,810

24.9859

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/01/2023

FR0013230612

1,790

25.4396

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/01/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.6976

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/01/2023

FR0013230612

1,803

25.8450

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/01/2023

FR0013230612

1,685

25.6144

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,088

25.5188

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005163/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. 15.000er Marke unterboten

    Warum fällt der Dax heute?

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Chartanalyse

    Korrektur läuft an

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Bärisches Reversal

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden