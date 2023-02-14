AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Total number of Voting
Right (including shares
held by the Company)

Total number of Voting
Right (excluding shares held
by the Company)

 

January 31, 2023

 

75,043,514

 

91,658,506

 

91,419,693

 

Arkema

