Tineco is reducing prices on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day

Tineco, a leading pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home appliances, today announced that it will be offering selected products at heavily discounted prices on Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12. The offer includes the Tineco PURE ONE S15 PRO andTineco PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS cordless vacuum cleaners as well as the Tineco FLOOR ONE S3, Tineco FLOOR ONE S5and Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Power KIT vacuum cleaners. In addition, the Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner is also being offered at a greatly reduced price.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706047481/en/

Tineco Prime Day Discounts (Photo: Business Wire)

The PURE ONE S15 series: Hybrid cordless vacuum cleaners with iLOOP" SMART SENSOR and ZeroTangle brush head

The cordless cordless vacuum cleaners of the PURE ONE S15 series come up with a number of functions that make vacuuming hard floors and carpets much easier thanks to intelligent solutions. These include the iLOOP" SMART SENSOR. This ensures that the suction power is automatically adjusted to the detected contamination. This feature improves cleaning efficiency and extends runtime many times over. The ZeroTangle brush head catches hair without tangling it. This allows a particularly simple cleaning of the brush. The dust container cleans itself using the ON-TOUCH trigger.

Tineco PURE ONE S15 PRO Original price: 599 euros Amazon Prime Day: 449 euros (25% discount)

Tineco PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS Original price: 399 euros Amazon Prime Day: 299 euros (25% discount)

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S3: Intelligent wet and dry vacuum cleaner with wiping function

This vacuum wiper scores with a particularly easy operation. It combines the processes of vacuuming and wiping in one device and does not require any cables at all. It doesn't matter what type of floor to clean. Tile, laminate, marble and hardwood floors are the specialty of the FLOOR ONE S3. The automatic self-cleaning function for the brush can be activated at the push of a button. After just two hours of charging, all hard floors can be cleaned for 35 minutes.

Original price: 399 euros Amazon Prime Day: 289 euros (28% discount)

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5: wet and dry vacuum cleaner with smart iLOOP" sensor technology

Both wet and dry dirt can be easily removed with this suction wiper. Additional wiping is no longer necessary afterwards. The smart iLOOP" sensor technology automatically detects whether there is wet or dry dirt on the floor and automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow to the conditions. The innovative, self-cleaning brush roll effortlessly cleans edges. The large tanks for fresh water (0.8L) and dirty water (0.7L) and the powerful battery with iLOOP" battery optimization (up to 35 minutes running time) allow even larger areas to be cleaned in just one pass.

Original price: 509 euros Amazon Prime Day: 389 euros (24% discount)

The Tineco S5 Combo Power KIT: all-rounder with iLOOP" sensor technology and a preference for hard floors

This hybrid wet and dry vacuum cleaner combines the SMART FLOOR WASHER with a hand-held vacuum cleaner. Even sticky dirt or animal hair are no problem. In order to be able to clean upholstery, stairs or the interior of the car, the Power KIT can easily be converted into a hand-held vacuum cleaner. Despite its versatility, it weighs less than five kilograms and can be maneuvered flexibly and quietly.

Original price: 599 euros Amazon Prime Day: 419 euros (30% discount)

The Tineco CARPET ONE: carpet cleaner with iLOOP" dust sensor

The CARPET ONE specializes in stains, water residue and dirt that is embedded extremely deeply. Thanks to the iLOOP" dust sensor, the device automatically adjusts the suction power and the water flow to the degree of dirt. The CARPET ONE is also equipped with an LED display. Furthermore, thanks to the heatedwash technology, the device blows hot air downwards to prevent fluctuations in the water temperature. This procedure speeds up the removal of stains. After five passes, the cleaned carpets are dry again thanks to the integrated DRY-ONLY mode. An additional hose and stain removal tool also allow access to hard-to-reach places.

Original price: 499 euros Amazon Prime Day: 329 euros (34% discount)

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to developing quality home electronics that are helpful, easy to use and intelligent. With more than two decades of experience in the household cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is willing to create a simple, intelligent life for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706047481/en/

marcus.zhang@tineco.com