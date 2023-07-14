EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

London, 13.7.2023

1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 6.7.2023

The present notification is made to correct the notification of 11 July 2023:

In the notification of 11 July 2023, voting rights from 205,716 shares and from 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund were attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. for the purposes of the disclosure in items 7.A and 7.B.1. As stated in item 10 of the aforementioned notification, this attribution was made in order to create the greatest possible transparency (Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence).

As from today, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. will no longer attribute shares / financial instruments held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund for the purpose of major shareholder notifications.

Consequently, also in the present notification, the voting rights from the 205,716 shares and from the 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund on 6 July 2023 are no longer included in section 7.A and section 7.B.1.