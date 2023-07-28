AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 July to 27 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 21 July to 27 July 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted

average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/07/2023

FR0013230612

1852

22.9886

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/07/2023

FR0013230612

155

22.9600

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/07/2023

FR0013230612

1,833

23.1866

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/07/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.2692

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/07/2023

FR0013230612

16,486

23.3550

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22,326

23.3003

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728806897/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Zinspolitik

    EZB erhöht Leitzins

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Rekord von 1897 in Reichweite

    Wird heute ein historischer Tag im Dow Jones?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Zinspolitik

    Fed erhöht Leitzins

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden