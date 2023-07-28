Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 July to 27 July 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 21 July to 27 July 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
average price
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1852
|
22.9886
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
155
|
22.9600
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,833
|
23.1866
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
23.2692
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/07/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
16,486
|
23.3550
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
22,326
|
23.3003
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728806897/en/
Tikehau Capital