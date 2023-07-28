Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 July to 27 July 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 21 July to 27 July 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/07/2023 FR0013230612 1852 22.9886 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/07/2023 FR0013230612 155 22.9600 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/07/2023 FR0013230612 1,833 23.1866 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/07/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.2692 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/07/2023 FR0013230612 16,486 23.3550 XPAR TOTAL 22,326 23.3003

