AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

GNW-Adhoc: ADDITIONAL ROODMICROTEC WARRANT HOLDER GIVES IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENT TO SELL AND ASSIGN ITS WARRANTS UNDER THE OFFER BY MICROTEST ANNOUNCED ON 13 JUNE 2023

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^- - - Only available in English - - -
This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together
with   its   subsidiaries,   the  "RoodMicrotec  Group")  and  Microtest  S.p.A.
("Microtest"),  an entity  incorporated under  Italian law,  controlled by Seven
Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary  of the private equity fund Xenon
(as  defined below),  pursuant to  the provisions  of Section  4 Paragraph 3 and
Section  5 Paragraphs  4 and  5 of  the  Dutch  Decree  on  Public Takeover Bids
(Besluit  openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the announced
recommended  public  offer  by  Microtest  for  all  the  issued and outstanding
ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer").
This  press release  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation of any
offer,  to buy or subscribe  for any securities. Any  offer will be made only by
means  of an  offer memorandum  (the "Offer  Memorandum") approved  by the Dutch
Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM").
This  press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or
in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan
or  in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution
would be unlawful.
ADDITIONAL ROODMICROTEC WARRANT HOLDER GIVES IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENT TO SELL AND
   ASSIGN ITS WARRANTS UNDER THE OFFER BY MICROTEST ANNOUNCED ON 13 JUNE 2023
Highlights
  * Microtest has reached agreement with one additional holder of warrants
    issued by RoodMicrotec (the "Warrants") in relation to its irrevocable
    commitment to sell and assign its Warrants to Microtest, meaning that all
    Warrant holders have now signed irrevocable undertakings with respect to
    their Warrants
  * This Warrant holder holds 300,000 Warrants, representing approximately 0.4%
    of the outstanding Shares on a fully diluted basis
  * In total, 30.9% of the Shares are now committed under the Offer on a fully
    diluted basis
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 10 August 2023
Reference  is made  to the  joint press  releases by  Microtest and RoodMicrotec
dated  13 June 2023, 6 July  2023 and 31 July  2023 in respect  of the announced
recommended  all-cash public offer envisaged to be made by Microtest at an offer
price  of  EUR  0.35 in  cash  per  share  (the "Offer Price") in the capital of
RoodMicrotec (the "Shares" and each a "Share").
As  set out in  the press releases  by Microtest and  RoodMicrotec dated 13 June
2023 and  31 July 2023, several  of RoodMicrotec's  substantial shareholders and
Warrant  holders have previously undertaken to  (i) support the Offer and tender
their  Shares or, (ii) subject to the Offer being declared unconditional, either
(a) sell and assign the Warrants held by them to Microtest or (b) exercise their
Warrants  and tender  the Shares  to be  issued pursuant  to the exercise of the
Warrants under the Offer.
Today,  Microtest  and  RoodMicrotec  jointly  announce  the entering into of an
irrevocable  undertaking with one additional  RoodMicrotec Warrant holder. As of
the  date  of  this  press  release,  all  Warrant  holders  have  entered  into
irrevocable undertakings in relation to their Warrants.
Pursuant  to the irrevocable undertaking entered into by this Warrant holder, it
will  sell and assign its  Warrants to Microtest for  an amount in cash equal to
(i)  the number of Warrants acquired by the Offeror multiplied by (ii) the Offer
Price  minus EUR  0.15 per Warrant.  As per  today, the  relevant Warrant holder
holds  300,000 Warrants,  representing  approximately  0.4% of  the  outstanding
Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis.
The   irrevocable   undertaking  contains  certain  customary  undertakings  and
conditions, which are equal to the undertakings and conditions previously agreed
with  Warrant holders  that have  signed irrevocable  undertakings prior  to the
initial  announcement of  the Offer  on 13 June  2023, as described in the press
release by Microtest and RoodMicrotec published on that same day.
In  accordance with  the applicable  public offer  rules, any information shared
with  the relevant Warrant holder about the  Offer shall, if not published prior
to the Offer Memorandum being made generally available, be included in the Offer
Memorandum  in respect of  the Offer (if  and when issued).  At the date of this
press  release Microtest  on the  one hand  and the  Warrant holder on the other
hand, do not hold shares in each other's capital.
Together  with the  irrevocable undertakings  already referred  to in  the press
releases  by Microtest and RoodMicrotec dated 13 June 2023 and 31 July 2023, all
irrevocable  undertakings that have now been  obtained by Microtest represent in
total  approximately 30.9% of the Shares as per closing of the Offer (on a fully
diluted  basis, assuming all Warrants are exercised immediately prior to closing
of  the Offer). This  includes the total  number of 7,485,000 Warrants issued by
RoodMicrotec,  representing approximately  9.1% of the  outstanding Shares  on a
fully diluted basis.
Settlement Agent
Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
Advisors
On  behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and
Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.
AXECO  Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor
and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.
About RoodMicrotec
With  more  than  50 years  of  experience  in the semiconductor and electronics
industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply
and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies
worldwide  and offers  specifically tailored  turnkey solutions  for each single
customer's  requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer
test,  assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All
services  provided  by  RoodMicrotec  meet  the  high  quality  standards of the
automotive,  industrial,  healthcare,  and  high  reliability aerospace sectors.
RoodMicrotec  is headquartered in Deventer,  Netherlands, with operational units
in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.
For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.
About Microtest
Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated
test  equipment and in providing testing  services. It is an entity incorporated
under  Italian  law,  controlled  by  Seven  Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned
subsidiary  of the private equity  fund Xenon Private Equity  VII SCA SICAV RAIF
("Xenon"),  a leading mid-cap  private equity fund  with 33+ years of experience
and 175+ investments.
The  current CEOs, Mr.  Giuseppe Amelio and  Mr. Moreno Lupi,  have been leading
Microtest  since  its  foundation  in  1999 in  Altopascio  (Lucca).  Over time,
Microtest  has become  a technological  partner of  some of  the world's leading
microchip manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a
solid  engineering  team  and  good  production  flexibility. In 2004, Microtest
started  designing and producing  Automatic Test Equipment  (the systems used in
the  semiconductor industry  for electronic  components and  wafter testing) for
several  applications such as  avionics and cars'  electronic modules, radar and
wireless  communications for  defence and  medical devices.  A few  years later,
Microtest   broadened   its  scope  by  also  offering  "test  house"  services,
furthermore  enhanced  with  a  direct  presence  in  the Far East following the
opening of a subsidiary in Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private Equity
acquired  a majority  stake in  Microtest, spurring  its international expansion
strategy.  Microtest reached more  than 30 million in  revenues in 2022, with an
Ebitda  margin above 38%. Microtest commercial  network and customer service are
spread over the US, Europe, and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired Test Inspire, a
highly innovative Dutch company focused on Automatic Testing Equipment.
For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.
Disclaimer
This  is a  joint press  release by  RoodMicrotec and  Microtest pursuant to the
provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7
Paragraph  4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of
Article  7(1) of the EU  Market Abuse Regulation.  The information in this press
release  is not intended to  be complete. This press  release is for information
purposes  only and  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation  of any
offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.
The  distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by
law  or  regulation.  Accordingly,  persons  who  come  into  possession of this
document  should inform  themselves of  and observe  these restrictions.  To the
fullest  extent permitted by  applicable law, RoodMicrotec,  Microtest and Xenon
disclaim  any  responsibility  or  liability  for  the  violation  of  any  such
restrictions  by any person.  Any failure to  comply with these restrictions may
constitute  a violation  of the  securities laws  of that  jurisdiction. Neither
RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes
any  responsibility  for  any  violation  of  any  of  these  restrictions.  Any
RoodMicrotec  shareholder who is in  any doubt as to  his or her position should
consult  an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is
not  to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.
The  information  in  the  press  release  is  not intended to be complete. This
announcement  is for information purposes only  and does not constitute an offer
or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or
an  inducement to  enter into  investment activity.  This announcement  does not
constitute  an offer to sell  or the solicitation of  an offer to buy or acquire
the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain  statements  in  this  press  release may be considered "forward-looking
statements,"  such  as  statements  relating  to  the  impact  of  this Offer on
RoodMicrotec  and Microtest  and the  targeted timeline  for the Offer. Forward-
looking  statements include those  preceded by, followed  by or that include the
words  "anticipated," "expected"  or similar  expressions. These forward-looking
statements  speak only  as of  the date  of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,
Microtest  and Xenon  believe that  the assumptions  upon which their respective
financial  information and their respective forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements
will  prove  to  be  correct.  Forward-looking  statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties  and  other  factors  that  could  cause  actual results to differ
materially  from  historical  experience  or  from  future  results expressed or
implied  by such  forward-looking statements.  Potential risks and uncertainties
include,  but  are  not  limited  to,  receipt  of  regulatory approvals without
unexpected  delays or  conditions, Microtest's  ability to  successfully operate
RoodMicrotec  without disruption  to its  other business activities, Microtest's
ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,
the  effects of competition, economic conditions  in the global markets in which
RoodMicrotec  operates, and other  factors that can  be found in RoodMicrotec's,
Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.
Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,
accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press
release  relating to the business, results  of operations or financial condition
of  the other  or their  respective groups.  Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and
Xenon  expressly  disclaim  any  obligation  or  undertaking  to disseminate any
updates  or  revisions  to  any  forward-looking  statements contained herein to
reflect  any change  in the  expectations with  regard thereto  or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Â°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
On Holding
RoodMicrotec

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Europäischer Gaspreis steigt um rund 40 Prozent - Angebotssorgen treiben · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. DAX Chartanalyse
    Comeback der Käufer · Uhr · onvista
  3. Quartalsbericht veröffentlicht
    WeWork bald pleite? Aktie vorbörslich -21 Prozent · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden