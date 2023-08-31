AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
GNW-Adhoc: EMPFOHLENES ÖFFENTLICHES BARGELDANGEBOT VON MICROTEST S.P.A. FÜR ALLE AUSGEGEBENEN UND AUSSTEHENDEN AKTIEN DES KAPITALS DER ROODMICROTEC N.V. HEUTE GESTARTET

Uhr
This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together
with   its   subsidiaries,   the  "RoodMicrotec  Group")  and  Microtest  S.p.A.
("Microtest"),  an entity  incorporated under  Italian law,  controlled by Seven
Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary  of the private equity fund Xenon
(as  defined below),  pursuant to  the provisions  of Article 10 paragraph 3 and
Article  18 paragraph 3 of  the Dutch  Decree on  Public Takeover  Bids (Besluit
openbare   biedingen   Wft,  the  "Decree")  in  connection  with  the  all-cash
recommended  public  offer  by  Microtest  for  all  the  issued and outstanding
ordinary  shares in the capital of  RoodMicrotec (the "Offer", and together with
the Post-Closing Restructuring (as defined below), the "Transaction").
This  press release  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation of any
offer,  to buy or subscribe  for any securities. Any  offer will be made only by
means  of the  offer memorandum  dated 31 August 2023 (the  "Offer Memorandum"),
which  has  been  approved  by  the  Dutch  Authority  for the Financial Markets
(Autoriteit  Financiële Markten) (the "AFM") and  is available as of today. This
press  release is not for  release, publication or distribution,  in whole or in
part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or
in  any other  jurisdiction in  which such  release, publication or distribution
would be unlawful.
    RECOMMENDED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST S.P.A. FOR ALL ISSUED AND
     OUTSTANDING SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF ROODMICROTEC N.V. LAUNCHED TODAY
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 31 August 2023
With  reference to the joint press releases dated 13 June 2023, 6 July 2023, 31
July  2023 and 10 August 2023, today Microtest and RoodMicrotec jointly announce
the  publication of the Offer Memorandum  and the Position Statement in relation
to  Microtest's recommended all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding
ordinary  shares  in  the  capital  of  RoodMicrotec  (the  "Shares"  and each a
"Share").  Terms not defined in this press  release will have the meaning as set
forth in the Offer Memorandum.
Transaction highlights
  * Recommended all-cash public offer (the "Offer") by Microtest for all issued
    and outstanding Shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec at an offer price of
    EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per Share (the "Offer Price").
  * The Offer Period commences on 1 September 2023 at 09:00 hours CEST and ends
    on
    27 October 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST, unless extended (such initial or
    postponed date, the "Closing Date"). The Offer is currently expected to be
    completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  * The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 35.7% to
    RoodMicrotec's closing price on 12 June 2023 of EUR 0.258 per Share, and a
    premium of approximately 49.5%, 54.9% and 61.0% over the volume-weighted
    average price per Share over the three, six and twelve calendar months prior
    to 12 June 2023, respectively.
  * RoodMicrotec's Board of Management (raad van bestuur) (the "Board of
    Management") and supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) (the
    "Supervisory Board", and together with the Board of Management, the
    "RoodMicrotec Boards") unanimously (i) support the Transaction, (ii)
    recommend the Offer for acceptance by the Shareholders and
    (iii) recommend to the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions to
    be proposed at an extraordinary general meeting convened to discuss the
    Offer, which will be held at 14:00 hours CEST on 19 October 2023 at the
    Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5 in (1012 JW) Amsterdam,
    the Netherlands (the "General Meeting").
  * The Offer is also supported by the members of the Board of Management (in
    their capacity as shareholders) and several of RoodMicrotec's large
    Shareholders and all Warrant Holders, representing approximately 30.9% of
    the Shares as at closing of the Offer (on a fully diluted basis, assuming
    all Warrants are exercised immediately prior to the Closing Date and, hence,
    one Share has been issued for each outstanding Warrant ("Fully Diluted
    Basis")). This includes the total number of 7,485,000 Warrants issued by
    RoodMicrotec, representing approximately 9.1% of the Shares on a Fully
    Diluted Basis. Each of these individuals has irrevocably committed to
    support and accept the Offer and tender all Shares held by them (immediately
    prior to the Closing Date) in the Offer. Microtest does not hold any Shares
    at the date of this press release.
  * The Offer is subject to certain customary conditions, including a minimum
    acceptance level of 95% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis, to be
    lowered to 80% if the Shareholders adopt the Resolutions relating to Post-
    Closing Restructuring at the General Meeting.
  * If Microtest obtains 95% or more of the Shares following the Settlement Date
    or the settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,
    it will initiate a
    buy-out procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with Article 2:92a of the
    Dutch Civil Code ("DCC") or in accordance with Article 2:359c DCC (the "Buy-
    Out") by the filing of a writ of summons with the Enterprise Chamber in
    order to acquire the remaining Shares not tendered and not held by Microtest
    or RoodMicrotec.
  * If Microtest obtains between 80% and 95% of the Shares following the
    settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, it
    intends to implement the
    Post-Closing Restructuring, if approved at the General Meeting.
Ruud van der Linden, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RoodMicrotec:
"Today,  a next important step has been  taken with the publication of the Offer
Memorandum.  We are  extremely pleased  that, with  the unanimous support of the
Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of RoodMicrotec and also supported
by  many existing Shareholders and all our Warrant Holders, the transaction with
Microtest  has  been  launched  today.  The  Offer  is welcomed by the Boards of
RoodMicrotec  as we consider it to be  in the best interests of all RoodMicrotec
stakeholders.  In  our  view,  the  Offer  represents  a  genuine recognition of
RoodMicrotec's  reputation and expertise in the European semiconductor industry.
The  Transaction is fully in line with the strategy we pursued with RoodMicrotec
for  the last couple  of years, to  aim for autonomous  growth while at the same
time explore the semiconductor industry market and look for a significant larger
ecosystem  to join,  supporting the  future growth  of RoodMicrotec,  and we are
thrilled to have found that ecosystem in a merger with Microtest, an entity that
is  backboned by Xenon  with the strategy  to invest in  growth of such a larger
ecosystem."
Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec:
"We are very excited to be able to take this next and very important step in the
merger  process with Microtest. The merger with Microtest and the expansion plan
provided  by Xenon will  put the new  entity in a  very strong position  to be a
major player in the growing market in Europe. We are thrilled to be able to join
on  this journey towards  something better for  the future. I  am convinced that
this is a very good path forward for the customers and employees of RoodMicrotec
since  it enables a  faster and stronger  growth potential compared  to a stand-
alone company."
Franco Prestigiacomo, Chairman of Microtest and CEO of Xenon:
"Today   marks  another  step  forward  towards  the  realization  of  a  highly
synergistic   combination   of   RoodMicrotec   and   Microtest.  Following  the
announcement  in June, we are pleased to see that the offer is supported by many
existing  Shareholders and  all Warrant  Holders. We  are also  thankful for the
support   of  the  Board  of  Management  and  the  Supervisory  Board  in  this
transaction.  We look forward to working closely with them in further developing
RoodMicrotec  and  Microtest  by  driving  synergies  and creating an integrated
European  group specialized in  manufacturing ATE, OSAT  and fabless microchips.
Together  with Microtest's CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio  and Moreno Lupi, we are highly
committed  to setting  a clear  path for  our international  expansion strategy,
which  is  only  just  beginning.  As  previously announced, our objective is to
maintain  the  current  RoodMicrotec  corporate  structure  and to integrate the
technologies  of both companies better to ensure even better performance for our
customers,  which I expect will increase significantly after the closing of this
transaction."
The Offer
Microtest  is making the  Offer on the  terms and subject  to the conditions and
restrictions  contained in  the Offer  Memorandum. Shareholders  tendering their
Shares under the Offer will be paid a cash amount of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per
Share  in consideration  for each  Share validly  tendered and not withdrawn (or
defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest) and
transferred (geleverd) to Microtest.
The  total value of the Offer for 100% of  the Shares as at closing of the Offer
(on  a fully diluted  basis, assuming all  of the 7,485,000 outstanding Warrants
are  exercised  immediately  prior  to  the  Closing  Date) amounts to EUR 28.9
million.  Microtest confirmed in the joint press release dated 13 June 2023 that
it  has funds readily available to finance the Offer. In this context, Microtest
has  received equity commitment  letters from its  shareholders, which are fully
committed,  and  has  an  existing  facility  agreement  with  a pool of Italian
financial  institutions in  place pursuant  to which  Microtest has  a committed
credit  line available for mergers and acquisitions, which it will use to partly
finance the Offer. Further details can be found in section 5.4 (Financing of the
Offer) of the Offer Memorandum.
Rationale for the Offer
The Transaction is the culmination of an extensive strategic review conducted by
the  RoodMicrotec  Boards  in  the  last  couple  of years, which concluded that
RoodMicrotec's  growth potential is  hampered by the  relatively extensive costs
and other non-business-related requirements of operating in a public environment
as  a  listed  entity.  Also,  the  current  size of RoodMicrotec does not allow
substantial  investments and  capital expenditure  in pursuit  of strong growth,
without  obtaining considerable financial obligations. Becoming part of a larger
ecosystem will give RoodMicrotec more 'firepower' to realise targeted growth and
create a higher shareholder value.
Microtest is a well-reputed player in designing and manufacturing automated test
equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity controlled by Seven
Holding  3 S. à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon
Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF ("Xenon"), which is managed by Xenon AIFM S.A,
a  leading mid-cap  private equity  fund with  33+ years of experience and 175+
investments.
RoodMicrotec  believes the sustainable and long-term success of RoodMicrotec can
be enhanced under Microtest's ownership as it will be part of a larger ecosystem
in  the semiconductor  industry. Microtest  fully supports RoodMicrotec's growth
strategy  maintaining  the  focus  on  RoodMicrotec's  chosen  technologies  and
services.  Furthermore, the aggregation of Microtest and RoodMicrotec will allow
the  companies to better serve their customers' increasingly sophisticated needs
and  to  be  in  a  better  position  to  deal  with  the  complex  and  growing
semiconductor market.
With Microtest and Xenon, RoodMicrotec will have a financially sound owner, with
a  strong track record in supporting  entrepreneurial businesses and a wealth of
experience  in the semiconductor industry.  Moreover, operating without a public
listing  will increase the RoodMicrotec Group's ability to achieve the goals and
implement the actions of its strategy.
Full and unanimous support and recommendation by the RoodMicrotec Boards
Consistent  with their fiduciary responsibilities,  the RoodMicrotec Boards have
followed  a thorough and careful process in which they have frequently monitored
and discussed the developments.
Also  consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the RoodMicrotec Boards,
with  the  support  of  their  outside  financial and legal advisors, have given
careful  consideration to all relevant aspects of the Transaction, including the
rationale   for   the  Transaction,  the  interests  of  all  of  RoodMicrotec's
stakeholders,  the Offer Price,  the Non-Financial Covenants  (as defined below)
and  other terms  of the  Transaction. After  due and careful consideration, the
RoodMicrotec  Boards  consider  the  Transaction  to  be in the best interest of
RoodMicrotec and to promote the sustainable success of its business, taking into
account the interests of all its stakeholders.
Accordingly,  the RoodMicrotec Boards  have unanimously resolved  to support the
Transaction,  recommend  the  Offer  for  acceptance  by  the  Shareholders  and
recommend  to  the  Shareholders  to  vote  in  favour of the Resolutions at the
General  Meeting, to  be held  on 19 October  2023, each in  accordance with the
terms    and    subject    to   the   conditions   of   the   Merger   Agreement
(the "Recommendation").   The   Recommendation   is  included  in  the  Position
Statement,  which  also  includes  the  agenda  for  the General Meeting and the
explanatory  notes thereto  and which  has been  made available  as of  today on
RoodMicrotec's    corporate   website   at   https://www.roodmicrotec.com/   and
https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares.
Fairness Opinion
AXECO Corporate Finance has issued a fairness opinion to the RoodMicrotec Boards
on  12 June 2023 to  the  effect  that,  as  of  such  date  and  subject to the
qualifications,  limitations, and assumptions set forth in the fairness opinion,
(i)  the  Offer  Price  is  fair,  from  a  financial  point  of  view,  to  the
Shareholders,  and (ii)  the purchase  price to  be paid  in connection with the
Share Sale is fair, from a financial point of view, to RoodMicrotec Holding. The
full  text  of  the  fairness  opinion,  which  sets forth the assumptions made,
procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review undertaken
in  connection  with  the  opinion,  is  included  as  an  Annex to the Position
Statement.  The  opinion  of  AXECO  Corporate  Finance  has  been  given to the
RoodMicrotec  Boards, and not to the Shareholders. As such, the fairness opinion
does  not contain a recommendation to the Shareholders as to whether they should
tender  their Shares under the Offer (if and  when made) or how they should vote
or act with respect to the Resolutions or any other matter.
Irrevocable undertakings
The Offer is supported by several of RoodMicrotec's substantial Shareholders and
all  Warrant Holders (as  set out in  detail in the  Offer Memorandum), together
representing  approximately 30.9% of the Shares as at  closing of the Offer on a
Fully Diluted Basis.
Each  of the Shareholders referred to  in the previous paragraph has irrevocably
committed  to Microtest to  support the Offer  and tender all  Shares held by it
(immediately prior to closing of the Offer) in the Offer.
Furthermore,  all  Warrant  Holders  have,  subject  to the Offer being declared
unconditional,  irrevocably  committed  to  either  (i) assign their Warrants to
Microtest  or (ii) exercise  their Warrants and  tender the Shares  to be issued
pursuant  to the exercise of the  Warrants. A total number of 7,485,000 Warrants
were   issued  by  RoodMicrotec  and  are  irrevocably  committed,  representing
approximately 9.1% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis.
In  accordance  with  the  Merger  Rules,  any  information  shared  with  these
individuals  about the Offer has  been included in the  Offer Memorandum and the
relevant  Shareholders,  including  Warrant  Holders  that  will  exercise their
Warrants  and receive newly  issued Shares following  such exercise, will tender
their Shares on the same terms and conditions as the other Shareholders.
Non-Financial Covenants
RoodMicrotec  and  Microtest  have  agreed  to  certain covenants in respect of,
amongst  others, strategy,  structure and  governance, financing,  employees and
minority shareholders for a duration of one year in general after the Settlement
Date (the "Non-Financial Covenants"), including the covenants summarised below.
Strategy
Microtest  shall support and respect RoodMicrotec's current business strategy as
described  in  RoodMicrotec's  annual  report  for  the financial year ended 31
December 2022 (the "Strategy"). RoodMicrotec shall continue to be a state of the
art and one-stop-shop service company for clients in the semiconductor industry,
offering supply chain management, wafer & component testing, and qualification &
failure  analysis for companies in  the application-specific integrated circuits
(ASICs) value chain, a highly valued partner to clients who wish to launch high-
quality semiconductor devices globally and recognised player with a strong brand
name  and market  position. Following  settlement of  the Offer, Microtest shall
work  with  RoodMicrotec  to  grow  the  business  in a manner that reflects the
Strategy  and Microtest  undertakes to  set up  a financial framework, including
sufficient levels of cash, that supports the realisation of the Strategy.
Structure and governance
The  current governance structure with a two-tier board will be maintained after
settlement  of  the  Offer.  After  the  successful completion of the Offer, the
current  members of the Board of Management,  Mr. Martin Sallenhag (CEO) and Mr.
Arvid  Ladega  (CFO),  shall  continue  to  serve  as  members  of  the Board of
Management,  with  Mr.  Luca  Civita  joining  the  Board of Management as Chief
Integration Officer.
It  is  envisaged  that,  between  the  Settlement  Date  and  the  delisting of
RoodMicrotec,  Mr. Giuseppe Amelio,  Mr.  Franco  Prestigiacomo  and Mr. Stefano
Calabrò  are initially appointed as observers in the Supervisory Board, with the
Supervisory  Board otherwise being  composed of Mr. Ruud  van der Linden (chair)
and  Mr. Marc Verstraeten  (who will both  continue to serve  on the Supervisory
Board  as  "Independent  SB  Members").  Consequently, immediately following the
successful delisting of RoodMicrotec, it is envisaged that the Supervisory Board
will  be composed  of: (i)  three members  nominated by  Microtest, Mr. Giuseppe
Amelio,   Mr.  Franco  Prestigiacomo  and  Mr.  Stefano  Calabrò  and  (ii)  the
Independent  SB Members. The affirmative vote  of the two Independent SB Members
shall  be required in respect of any  new Board of Management appointments or of
replacement of Messrs. Sallenhag, Ladega and Civita for the duration of the Non-
Financial Covenants. The two Independent SB Members will be tasked in particular
with  monitoring compliance with the  Non-Financial Covenants, and any deviation
from  the Non-Financial Covenants  will require the  approval of the Supervisory
Board, including the affirmative vote of the two Independent SB Members.
Microtest shall not break up the RoodMicrotec Group or its business units, other
than  by way  of a  strategic reorganisation  or re-grouping  of its activities.
Microtest does not intend to pursue any divestments (other than the Post-Closing
Restructuring).  RoodMicrotec  or  its  legal  successor,  together  with  their
respective  subsidiaries, will have their own operating and reporting structure.
The  management of RoodMicrotec  or its legal  successor remains responsible for
managing  the RoodMicrotec Group and its businesses, subject to applicable rules
and  regulations. RoodMicrotec's Dutch  finance function shall  be maintained in
the Deventer area. The operations in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany, shall be
maintained  and Microtest is  committed to further  grow the operations at these
locations.  The major brand and  product names of the  RoodMicrotec Group in all
relevant  markets  and  the  name  of  RoodMicrotec  and  the RoodMicrotec Group
companies  shall remain  unchanged. The  RoodMicrotec Group  shall be allowed to
maintain its corporate identity, values and culture.
Financing
Microtest  shall  procure  that  the  RoodMicrotec  Group  will remain prudently
capitalised  and  financed  to  safeguard  the  continuity of the business, also
taking into account any dividends paid out, and the execution of the Strategy.
Employees
The existing rights and benefits of the employees of the RoodMicrotec Group will
be  respected, as  will the  RoodMicrotec Group's  current employee consultation
structure and existing arrangements with any employee representative body within
the  RoodMicrotec Group. No reduction of the workforce of the RoodMicrotec Group
is envisaged as a direct consequence of the Transaction or completion thereof.
Offer conditions
The  Offer  is  subject  to  the  satisfaction  or waiver of the following Offer
Conditions, customary for a transaction of this kind:
  * minimum acceptance level under which the number of Tendered and Committed
    Securities must represent at least 95% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted
    Basis as at the Closing Date, which percentage will be automatically
    adjusted to 80% if the General Meeting has adopted the Resolutions relating
    to the Post-Closing Restructuring and such Resolutions are in full force and
    effect on the Closing Date;
  * no material breach of the Merger Agreement having occurred that has not been
    timely remedied;
  * no amendment or withdrawal of the Recommendation having occurred;
  * no material adverse effect having occurred since the date of the Merger
    Agreement;
  * no Superior Offer having been announced or made;
  * no mandatory offer pursuant to Article 5:70 DFSA for all the issued Shares
    with a consideration that is at least equal to the Offer Price having been
    announced or made;
  * no Governmental or Court Order being in effect that restrains or prohibits
    the consummation of the Transaction in any material respect;
  * no notification having been received from the AFM stating that the Offer has
    been prepared, announced or made in violation of the provisions of chapter
    5.5 of the DFSA or the Decree and that, pursuant to section 5:80 paragraph
    2 of the DFSA, investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the
    Offer;
  * trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or
    ended by Euronext Amsterdam; and
  * the General Meeting having adopted the Resolutions which will be voted on at
    the General Meeting and the Resolutions being in full force and effect.
The  Offer conditions will have to be satisfied or waived ultimately on 30 April
2024.
General Meeting
In  accordance  with  Article  18, paragraph  1 of  the Decree, RoodMicrotec has
convened the General Meeting, in which meeting the Offer will also be discussed,
recommended  to the  Shareholders for  acceptance and  the Shareholders  will be
requested  to vote in  favour of the  Resolutions. The General  Meeting shall be
held  at 14:00 hours  CEST on  19 October 2023 at  the Amsterdam  Stock Exchange
(Euronext)  at Beursplein  5 in (1012  JW) Amsterdam,  the Netherlands. Separate
convocation  materials  have  been  made  available  on RoodMicrotec's corporate
website:                     https://www.roodmicrotec.com                    and
https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting.
The  information for Shareholders as  required pursuant to Article 18, paragraph
2 of  the Decree, is included in the Position Statement, which also includes the
agenda  for the General Meeting and the  explanatory notes thereto and which has
been  made  available  as  of  today  on  RoodMicrotec's  corporate  website  at
https://www.roodmicrotec.com    and    https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-
relations-en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-
shares.
Indicative timetable
 Expected date and time
 (All times are CEST)                   Event
 09:00 hours CEST, 1 September 2023     Commencement of the Offer Period
 14:00 hours CEST, 19 October 2023      General  Meeting,  at  which meeting,
                                        among  other matters,  the Offer will
                                        be discussed and the Resolutions will
                                        be voted on
 17:40 hours CEST, 27 October 2023      Initial  Closing  Date:  deadline for
                                        Shareholders    wishing   to   tender
                                        Shares,  unless the Offer is extended
                                        in  accordance with Article 15 of the
                                        Decree  as described  in section 4.6
                                        (Extension) of the Offer Memorandum
 No later than three (3) Business       Unconditional Date: the date on which
 Days after the Closing Date            Microtest   will   publicly  announce
                                        whether   the   Offer   is   declared
                                        unconditional  (gestand wordt gedaan)
                                        in  accordance with Article 16 of the
                                        Decree
 No later than the third Business Day   Settlement  Date: the  date on which,
 after the Unconditional Date           in  accordance  with  the  terms  and
                                        conditions  of  the  Offer, Microtest
                                        will  pay  the  Offer  Price for each
                                        Share   validly   tendered   and  not
                                        withdrawn
 No later than the third Business       Post-Acceptance  Period: if the Offer
 Days after the Unconditional Date      is  declared unconditional, Microtest
                                        shall announce a
                                        Post-Acceptance  Period for  a period
                                        of  two (2) weeks  in accordance with
                                        Article 17 of the Decree
 No later than the third Business Day   Settlement  of  the  Shares  tendered
 after the expiration of the Post-      during  the  Post-Acceptance  Period:
 Acceptance Period                      the date on which, in accordance with
                                        the   terms  and  conditions  of  the
                                        Offer,  Microtest will  pay the Offer
                                        Price  for each Share tendered during
                                        the Post-Acceptance Period
Offer Period
The  Offer  Period  begins  at  09:00 hours  CEST  on 1 September 2023 and ends,
subject  to extension  in accordance  with section  4.6 (Extension) of the Offer
Memorandum, at 17:40 hours CEST on 27 October 2023.
Shares  tendered on or prior  to the Initial Closing  Date may not be withdrawn,
subject  to the right of  withdrawal of any tender  of Shares in accordance with
the  provisions of  Article 5b, paragraph  5, Article 15, paragraphs 3 and 8 and
Article  15a paragraph 3 of the Decree and in accordance with the procedures set
forth in section 4.3.5 (Withdrawal rights) of the Offer Memorandum.
Acceptance by Shareholders
The  tender of any Share by a Shareholder constitutes an acceptance of the Offer
by  such  Shareholder.  If  in  doubt,  holders  of  Shares  should  contact the
Settlement  Agent  at  the  contact  details  included  in  section 2.6 (Contact
details) of the Offer Memorandum.
Shareholders  who hold their Shares through  an institution admitted to Euronext
Amsterdam  (aangesloten instelling) (an "Admitted Institution") are requested to
make  their acceptance  known through  their custodian,  bank or  stockbroker no
later than 17:40 hours CEST, on the initial Closing Date, being 17:40 hours CEST
on  27 October  2023, unless  the  Offer  Period  is extended in accordance with
section   4.6 (Extension)   of   the  Offer  Memorandum.  Custodians,  banks  or
stockbrokers  may set an  earlier deadline for  communication by Shareholders in
order   to  permit  the  custodian,  bank  or  stockbroker  to  communicate  its
acceptances   to   the   Settlement  Agent  in  a  timely  manner.  Accordingly,
Shareholders  holding Shares through a financial intermediary should comply with
the  dates communicated by such financial intermediary, as such dates may differ
from the dates and times noted in the Offer Memorandum.
Admitted  Institutions may tender  Shares for acceptance  only to the Settlement
Agent and only in writing. The Admitted Institutions are requested to tender the
Shares  via  Euroclear  Nederland  (via  Swift  message MT565). In submitting an
acceptance,  the Admitted Institutions are required to submit a statement to the
Settlement  Agent containing the name and the number of Shares for all instances
in  which  Shareholders  tender  more  than  100,000 Shares.  In  submitting the
acceptance, Admitted Institutions are required to declare that (i) they have the
tendered  Shares in their administration,  (ii) each Shareholder who accepts the
Offer irrevocably represents and warrants that (a) the Tendered Shares are being
tendered     in    compliance    with    the    restrictions    set    out    in
sections 1 (Restrictions)  and 2 (Important Information) of the Offer Memorandum
and (b) it is not the subject or target, directly or indirectly, of any economic
or  financial  sanctions  administered  or  enforced  by  any  agency  of the US
government, the European Union, any member state thereof, or the United Nations,
other  than  solely  by  virtue  of  its  inclusion in, or ownership by a person
included  in, the  US "Sectoral  Sanctions Identifications  (SSI) List" or Annex
III,  IV, V or  VI of Council  Regulation (EU) No.  833/2014 of 31 July 2014, as
amended, and (iii) they undertake to transfer these Tendered Shares to Microtest
prior  to or ultimately on the Settlement Date, provided that the Offer has been
declared unconditional (gestand wordt gedaan).
In  case of  failure to  deliver any  Tendered Shares  on the Settlement Date, a
penalty  of 10% of  the Offer  Price per  Tendered Share  will be charged by the
Settlement Agent for every non-delivered Tendered Share to the relevant Admitted
Institution.
Although  under normal circumstances  the Admitted Institutions  ensure that the
Shares are transferred (geleverd) to Microtest, if so instructed by Shareholder,
each  Shareholder will be  responsible for transfer  (levering) of its Shares to
Microtest.
Subject  to Article 5b, paragraph 5, Article  15, paragraphs 3 and 8 and Article
15a paragraph  3 of the  Decree, the  tendering of  Shares in  acceptance of the
Offer  will  constitute  irrevocable  instructions  (i) to  block any attempt to
transfer  the Shares  tendered, so  that on  or prior  to the Settlement Date no
transfer  of such Shares may be effected  (other than to the Settlement Agent on
or  prior to the Settlement Date if the Offer is declared unconditional (gestand
wordt gedaan) and the Shares have been accepted for purchase), (ii) to debit the
securities  account in  which such  Shares are  held on  the Settlement  Date in
respect  of all of the Tendered Shares,  against payment by the Settlement Agent
of  the Offer  Price per  Share, and  (iii) to  effect the transfer (leveren) of
those Tendered Shares to Microtest.
Extension
If one or more of the Offer Conditions set out in section 5.5 (Offer Conditions,
waiver and satisfaction) of the Offer Memorandum is not satisfied by the initial
Closing  Date or waived  in accordance with  section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of the Offer
Memorandum,  Microtest  may,  in  accordance  with  Article  15, paragraph 1 and
paragraph  2 of the Decree and after  consultation with RoodMicrotec, extend the
Offer  Period once for a minimum period of two (2) weeks and a maximum period of
ten  (10) weeks in order  to have such Offer  Conditions satisfied or waived. At
the  date  of  the  Offer  Memorandum,  Microtest  does  not anticipate any such
extension.  In the event a third party  makes or announces a competing offer for
the  Shares prior  to the  expiry of  the Offer  Period (whether or not extended
pursuant  to Article 15, paragraph  1 and paragraph 2 of  the Decree), Microtest
may extend the Offer Period at its own discretion in accordance with Article 15,
paragraph  5 of the  Decree to  the end  of the  offer period  of such competing
offer. Further extensions are subject to an exemption from the AFM.
If  Microtest decides to  request an exemption  from the AFM  it may, subject to
receipt  of such exemption, extend the Offer Period until such time as Microtest
reasonably  believes is necessary to cause the Offer Conditions to be satisfied,
but  no later than  the Long Stop  Date. If no  exemption is granted  by the AFM
while  not  all  Offer  Conditions  have  been  satisfied  before the end of the
extended  Offer Period  (and if  such Offer  Condition(s) has  or have  not been
waived to the extent legally permitted in accordance with section 5.5.2 (Waiver)
of  the Offer Memorandum), the Offer will be terminated as a consequence of such
Offer  Condition(s)  not  having  been  satisfied  or  waived  on  or before the
Unconditional Date.
In  the event of any extension, all references in the Offer Memorandum to 17:40
hours  CEST on the Closing Date shall, unless the context requires otherwise, be
changed  to the  latest date  and time  to which  the Offer  Period has  been so
extended.
If  the Offer Period is extended, so that the obligation pursuant to Article 16
of  the  Decree  to  announce  whether  the  Offer  is declared unconditional is
postponed,  a public announcement to that effect  will be made ultimately on the
third  Business Day  following the  initial Closing  Date in accordance with the
provisions  of  Article  15, paragraph  1 and  paragraph  2 of  the  Decree.  If
Microtest extends the Offer Period, the Offer will expire on the latest time and
date to which Microtest extends the Offer Period.
During  an extension of the Offer Period, any Shares previously tendered and not
withdrawn  will  remain  subject  to  the  Offer,  subject  to the right of each
Shareholder  to withdraw the Shares he or she has already tendered in accordance
with section 4.3.5 (Withdrawal rights) of the Offer Memorandum.
Declaring the Offer unconditional
The obligation of Microtest to declare the Offer unconditional is subject to the
satisfaction  or waiver  of the  Offer Conditions.  Reference is made to section
5.5 (Offer  Conditions, waiver  and satisfaction)  of the  Offer Memorandum. The
Offer  Conditions may be waived, to the  extent permitted by Applicable Laws, as
set  out  in  section  5.5.2 (Waiver)  of  the Offer Memorandum. If Microtest or
RoodMicrotec,  or each of  Microtest and RoodMicrotec,  as applicable, wholly or
partly waive one or more Offer Conditions according to section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of
the  Offer Memorandum, Microtest will inform the Shareholders as required by the
Applicable Laws.
No  later than on the Unconditional Date  (i.e. the third Business Day following
the  Closing Date)  Microtest will  determine whether  the Offer Conditions have
been satisfied or waived as set out in section 5.5 (Offer Conditions, waiver and
satisfaction)  of the  Offer Memorandum,  to the  extent permitted by Applicable
Laws. In addition, Microtest will announce on the Unconditional Date whether (i)
the  Offer  is  declared  unconditional,  (ii)  the  Offer  will  be extended in
accordance  with Article 15 of the Decree, or (iii) the Offer is terminated as a
result  of the Offer  Conditions set out  in section 5.5.1 (Offer Conditions) of
the Offer Memorandum not having been satisfied or waived, all in accordance with
section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of the Offer Memorandum and section 5.8 (Satisfaction) of
the  Offer Memorandum, Article 16 of the Decree and the provisions of the Merger
Agreement.  In the event that the Offer is not declared unconditional, Microtest
will explain such decision.
In  the event that Microtest announces  that the Offer is declared unconditional
(gestand  wordt gedaan),  Microtest will  accept all  Tendered Shares  and shall
announce  a Post-Acceptance Period (na-aanmeldingstermijn) as set out in section
4.8 (Post-Acceptance Period) of the Offer Memorandum.
Settlement
In  the event that Microtest announces  that the Offer is declared unconditional
(gestand  wordt gedaan), Shareholders who  have validly tendered (or defectively
tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest) and transferred
(geleverd)  their Shares for acceptance pursuant to the Offer on or prior to the
Closing  Date  will  receive  within  three  (3)  Business  Days  following  the
Unconditional  Date the  Offer Price  in respect  of each  Tendered Share, as of
which  moment dissolution  or annulment  of a  Shareholder's tender  or transfer
(levering)  shall not be permitted. Settlement will only take place if the Offer
is declared unconditional (gestand wordt gedaan).
Post-Acceptance Period
In  the event that Microtest announces  that the Offer is declared unconditional
(gestand  wordt gedaan), Microtest  shall, in accordance  with Article 17 of the
Decree,  within three (3) Business Days after declaring the Offer unconditional,
publicly announce a Post-Acceptance Period
(na-aanmeldingstermijn)  of two  (2) weeks  to enable  Shareholders who  did not
tender  their Shares during  the Offer Period  to tender their  Shares under the
same  terms and conditions as the Offer  (including the terms and conditions set
out in section 4.3 (Acceptance by Shareholders) of the Offer Memorandum).
In  the Post-Acceptance  Period, Shareholders  who hold  their Shares through an
Admitted  Institution are requested to make their acceptance known through their
custodian,  bank  or  stockbroker  no  later  than  17:40 hours CEST on the last
Business  Day of the Post-Acceptance Period.  The custodian, bank or stockbroker
may set an earlier deadline for communication by Shareholders in order to permit
the  custodian,  bank  or  stockbroker  to  communicate  its  acceptances to the
Settlement  Agent in a  timely manner. Accordingly,  Shareholders holding Shares
through  a financial intermediary  should comply with  the dates communicated by
such  financial intermediary, as such dates may  differ from the dates and times
noted in the Offer Memorandum.
Microtest  will publicly announce the results  of the Post-Acceptance Period and
the  total amount and total  percentage of Shares held  by it in accordance with
Article  17, paragraph  4 of  the  Decree  ultimately  on the third Business Day
following  the last day of the  Post-Acceptance Period. Microtest shall continue
to  accept for  payment all  Shares validly  tendered (or  defectively tendered,
provided  that  such  defect  has  been  waived  by Microtest) during such Post-
Acceptance  Period and shall pay for such  Shares as soon as reasonably possible
and  in any case no later than on  the third Business Day following the last day
of the Post-Acceptance Period.
During the Post-Acceptance Period, Shareholders have no right to withdraw Shares
from the Offer, whether validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that
such  defect has been waived by Microtest) during the Offer Period or during the
Post-Acceptance Period.
In the event any Distribution on the Shares is declared by RoodMicrotec prior to
the settlement date of the Shares tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period whereby
the record date for entitlement to such Distribution is prior to such settlement
date,  the  Offer  Price  will  be  decreased  by  the  full  amount of any such
Distribution  made  by  RoodMicrotec  in  respect  of  each  Share  (before  any
applicable withholding tax).
Post-Closing Restructurings - General
Microtest and RoodMicrotec believe that having the RoodMicrotec Group operate in
a  wholly-owned set up without a listing on Euronext Amsterdam is better for the
sustainable success of its business and long-term value creation. This belief is
based, inter alia, on:
  * the fact that having a single shareholder and operating without a public
    listing increases the RoodMicrotec Group's ability to achieve the goals and
    implement the actions of its strategy and reduces the RoodMicrotec Group's
    costs;
  * the ability of RoodMicrotec and Microtest to terminate the listing of the
    Shares from Euronext Amsterdam, and all resulting cost savings therefrom;
  * the ability to achieve an efficient capital structure (both from a tax and
    financing perspective);
  * the ability to implement and focus on achieving long-term strategic goals of
    RoodMicrotec, as opposed to short-term performance driven by periodic
    reporting obligations; and
  * as part of long-term strategic objectives the ability to focus on pursuing
    and supporting (by providing access to equity and debt capital) continued
    buy-and-build acquisition opportunities as and when they arise.
Buy-Out
Microtest and RoodMicrotec will seek to procure the delisting of the Shares from
Euronext  Amsterdam,  as  soon  as  practicable  after  the  ending of the Post-
Acceptance Period.
If,  after settlement of the Shares  tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,
Microtest  holds at least 95% of the Shares,  Microtest will as soon as possible
commence the Buy-Out.
Post-Closing Restructuring
If,  after settlement of the Shares  tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,
Microtest  holds less than  95%, but at least  80% of the Shares (excluding, for
the  avoidance of  doubt, any  Shares held  by RoodMicrotec  or any of its Group
Companies), Microtest intends to acquire the entire business of the RoodMicrotec
Group for an amount equal to the Offer Price, pursuant to:
  * a legal triangular merger of the RoodMicrotec Group into a newly
    incorporated wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of RoodMicrotec, RoodMicrotec
    B.V., with a newly incorporated wholly-owned direct subsidiary of
    RoodMicrotec, RoodMicrotec Holding B.V. ("RoodMicrotec Holding"), the sole
    shareholder of RoodMicrotec B.V., allotting shares to holders of the Shares
    in a 1:1 exchange ratio and upon which RoodMicrotec will cease to exist and
    the Shares' admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam will
    terminate (the "Triangular Merger")(1);
  * a subsequent share sale pursuant to which RoodMicrotec Holding will sell and
    transfer the outstanding RoodMicrotec B.V. share(s) to Microtest (the "Share
    Sale"); and
  * a subsequent dissolution and liquidation of RoodMicrotec Holding (the
    "Liquidation" and, together with the Triangular Merger and the Share Sale,
    the "Post-Closing Restructuring").
Microtest will, with the cooperation of RoodMicrotec, ensure that the liquidator
of  RoodMicrotec Holding arranges for an advance liquidation distribution to the
shareholders  of RoodMicrotec  Holding, which  is intended  to take  place on or
about the date of the closing of the Share Sale and will result in a payment per
share  equal  to  the  Offer  Price,  without  any  interest and less applicable
withholding  taxes or other taxes. The  Post-Closing Restructuring is subject to
the  approval  of  the  General  Meeting,  which  will  be sought at the General
Meeting.
If,  after settlement of the Shares  tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,
Microtest  holds less than 95% of  the Shares, Microtest may  effect or cause to
effect  other  restructurings  of  the  RoodMicrotec  Group  for  the purpose of
achieving  an optimal operational, legal, financial  or fiscal structure, all in
accordance with applicable laws and the terms of the Merger Agreement.
Liquidity and delisting
The purchase of Shares by Microtest pursuant to the Offer will reduce the number
of  Shareholders, as well as the number of Shares that might otherwise be traded
publicly. As a result the liquidity and market value of the Shares that were not
tendered  under  the  Offer,  or  were  tendered  and  validly withdrawn, may be
adversely  affected. Microtest  does not  intend to  compensate for such adverse
effect by, for example, setting up a liquidity mechanism for the Shares that are
not tendered following the Settlement Date and the Post-Acceptance Period.
Should the Offer be declared unconditional, Microtest and RoodMicrotec intend to
procure  the delisting of the  Shares on Euronext Amsterdam  as soon as possible
under  Applicable  Laws.  This  may  further  adversely affect the liquidity and
market value of any Shares not tendered.
If  Microtest acquires  95% or more  of the  Shares, it  will be able to procure
delisting  of the Shares  from Euronext Amsterdam  in accordance with applicable
(policy)  rules. However, the  listing of the  Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will
also  terminate after a  successful Legal Merger  as set out  in section 5.15.3
(Post-Closing  Restructuring) of the  Offer Memorandum or  any other measures or
procedures  set out in  section 5.15 (Post Closing  Restructurings) of the Offer
Memorandum.
Announcements
Any  announcements in relation to  the Offer will be  issued by means of a press
release.  Any press release issued by RoodMicrotec will be made available on its
corporate           website          (https://www.roodmicrotec.com/          and
https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares).  Any press release issued by
Microtest    will    be    made    available    on    its    corporate   website
(https://www.microtest.net).
Subject  to any applicable requirements of the Merger Rules and without limiting
the  manner  in  which  Microtest  may  choose  to make any public announcement,
Microtest  will have no obligation to  communicate any public announcement other
than as described in the Offer Memorandum.
Offer Memorandum, Position Statement and further information
Microtest  is making the  Offer on the  terms and subject  to the conditions and
restrictions  contained in the Offer Memorandum, which is available as of today.
In  addition, the  Position Statement  is available  as of today, containing the
information  required by  Article 18, paragraph  2 and Annex  G of the Decree in
connection with the Offer.
This  press release contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer
and  does not  replace the  Offer Memorandum  and/or the Position Statement. The
information  in this press release is not complete and additional information is
contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement.
Shareholders  are  advised  to  review  the  Offer  Memorandum  and the Position
Statement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in order to
reach  a reasoned judgment in respect of the  Offer and the content of the Offer
Memorandum  and the Position  Statement. In addition,  Shareholders are urged to
consult  their tax  advisors regarding  the tax  consequences of tendering their
Shares  in the Offer  and, in case  Shareholders contemplate not tendering their
Shares  in  the  Offer,  the  tax  consequences of the Buy-Out, the Post-Closing
Restructuring or any Post-Settlement Restructuring.
Digital  copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are available
on  the corporate  website of  RoodMicrotec at https://www.roodmicrotec.com/ and
https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares,  and  a  digital  copy of the
Offer  Memorandum  is  available  on  the  corporate  website  of  Microtest  at
https://www.microtest.net.  Such websites do  not constitute a  part of, and are
not  incorporated  by  reference  into,  the  Offer  Memorandum  or the Position
Statement. Copies of the Offer Memorandum are also available free of charge from
the Settlement Agent at the address mentioned below upon request.
Settlement Agent
Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
Advisors
On  behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and
Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.
AXECO  Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor
and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.
About RoodMicrotec
With  more  than  50 years  of  experience  in the semiconductor and electronics
industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply
and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies
worldwide  and offers  specifically tailored  turnkey solutions  for each single
customer's  requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer
test,  assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All
services  provided  by  RoodMicrotec  meet  the  high  quality  standards of the
automotive,  industrial,  healthcare,  and  high  reliability aerospace sectors.
RoodMicrotec  is headquartered  in Deventer,  the Netherlands,  with operational
units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.
For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.
About Microtest
Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated
test  equipment and in providing testing  services. It is an entity incorporated
under  Italian  law,  controlled  by  Seven  Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned
subsidiary  of the private  equity fund Xenon,  a leading mid-cap private equity
fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments.
The  current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and  Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest
since  its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca), Italy. Over time, Microtest
has  become a  technological partner  of some  of the  world's leading microchip
manufacturers,  skilled in  developing innovative  solutions, thanks  to a solid
engineering  team and  good production  flexibility. In  2004, Microtest started
designing  and  producing  Automatic  Test  Equipment  (the  systems used in the
semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several
applications  such as avionics and cars'  electronic modules, radar and wireless
communications for defence and medical devices.
A  few years later, Microtest broadened its  scope by also offering "test house"
services,  furthermore enhanced with a direct presence in the Far East following
the  opening of a  subsidiary in Malaysia  in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private
Equity  acquired  a  majority  stake  in  Microtest,  spurring its international
expansion strategy. Microtest reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022,
with  an  Ebitda  margin  above  38%. Microtest  commercial network and customer
service  are spread  over the  US, Europe,  and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired
Test  Inspire, a  highly innovative  Dutch company  focused on Automatic Testing
Equipment.
For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.
Disclaimer
This  is a  joint press  release by  RoodMicrotec and  Microtest pursuant to the
provisions of Article 4 paragraphs 1 and 3, Article 5 paragraph 1 and Article 7
paragraph  4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of
Article  7(1) of the EU  Market Abuse Regulation.  The information in this press
release  is not intended to  be complete. This press  release is for information
purposes  only and  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation  of any
offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.
The  distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by
law  or  regulation.  Accordingly,  persons  who  come  into  possession of this
document  should inform  themselves of  and observe  these restrictions.  To the
fullest  extent permitted by  applicable law, RoodMicrotec,  Microtest and Xenon
disclaim  any  responsibility  or  liability  for  the  violation  of  any  such
restrictions  by any person.  Any failure to  comply with these restrictions may
constitute  a violation  of the  securities laws  of that  jurisdiction. Neither
RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes
any  responsibility  for  any  violation  of  any  of  these  restrictions.  Any
RoodMicrotec  shareholder who is in  any doubt as to  his or her position should
consult  an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is
not  to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.
The  information  in  the  press  release  is  not intended to be complete. This
announcement  is for information purposes only  and does not constitute an offer
or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or
an  inducement to  enter into  investment activity.  This announcement  does not
constitute  an offer to sell  or the solicitation of  an offer to buy or acquire
the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain  statements  in  this  press  release may be considered "forward-looking
statements",  such  as  statements  relating  to  the  impact  of  this Offer on
RoodMicrotec  and Microtest  and the  targeted timeline  for the Offer. Forward-
looking  statements include those  preceded by, followed  by or that include the
words  "anticipated", "expected"  or similar  expressions. These forward-looking
statements  speak only  as of  the date  of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,
Microtest  and Xenon  believe that  the assumptions  upon which their respective
financial  information and their respective forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements
will  prove  to  be  correct.  Forward-looking  statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties  and  other  factors  that  could  cause  actual results to differ
materially  from  historical  experience  or  from  future  results expressed or
implied  by such  forward-looking statements.  Potential risks and uncertainties
include,  but  are  not  limited  to,  receipt  of  regulatory approvals without
unexpected  delays or  conditions, Microtest's  ability to  successfully operate
RoodMicrotec  without disruption  to its  other business activities, Microtest's
ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,
the  effects of competition, economic conditions  in the global markets in which
RoodMicrotec  operates, and other  factors that can  be found in RoodMicrotec's,
Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.
Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,
accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press
release  relating to the business, results  of operations or financial condition
of  the other  or their  respective groups.  Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and
Xenon  expressly  disclaim  any  obligation  or  undertaking  to disseminate any
updates  or  revisions  to  any  forward-looking  statements contained herein to
reflect  any change  in the  expectations with  regard thereto  or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1         Presently,  RoodMicrotec  Holding  and  RoodMicrotec  B.V.  are direct
subsidiaries  of RoodMicrotec. In the  event that the Post-Closing Restructuring
shall be pursued, prior to the Triangular Merger being implemented, RoodMicrotec
shall  transfer its shareholding in RoodMicrotec B.V. to RoodMicrotec Holding as
a consequence of which RoodMicrotec Holding shall become the sole shareholder of
RoodMicrotec  B.V. (and RoodMicrotec  B.V. will become  an indirect instead of a
direct subsidiary of RoodMicrotec).
