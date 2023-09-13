Paris International Children's Art Festival Unites Creativity and Dreams at the Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower served as the venue for the second Paris International Children's Art Festival (PICAF). The festival aimed to build an international platform for multicultural exchange and integration through the collaboration of renowned artists, charitable organizations, and all walks of society. Our platform seeks to promote fair and widespread dissemination and sharing of art education resources, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to receive art education.

The festival was organized by the European Artists Association (AAE) with support from UNESCO (Chad) and sponsorship from the International Institute of Well-Being (IIWB).

The festival's highlights included exclusive video courses led by prominent figures in the art world. Rémy Aron, Chairman of the French Styling Arts Association and Professor of Painting and Printmaking at the Paris Academy of Fine Arts, shared his insights. Claude Yvel, a contemporary hyperrealist surrealist painter, and Philippe Muyl, renowned French playwright and director of "The Butterfly," also contributed their expertise. Those artists provided valuable advice on "The importance of art education for children's growth and its lifelong influence" to children and parents alike.

The event also featured insights from exemplary families from France, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and beyond, who shared their experiences in nurturing children's artistic talents. Representatives from the Embassy of Chad in China and UNESCO Chad expressed optimism and high expectations for the Chad-UNESCO collaboration project through video messages.

Estelle, representing the AAE, traced the festival's journey of development during her speech. Jason Arthaud, a PICAF-invited artist, stressed the importance of allowing children to "develop freely" before introducing structured learning. Ms. Sun Xiaoyu, representing IIWB, reaffirmed the association's commitment to the mental development and growth of children worldwide.

In addition, the art festival featured interactive zones and an exhibition area for outstanding artworks, allowing children to unleash their energy and creativity. Ms. Grace Shi, the Executive Director and Spokesperson of IIWB Association, and Ms. Emily Cheong, the Secretary-General, were present at the event.

The closing of the festival marks the beginning of a new chapter. Anticipation is already building for the next edition of the festival, where children's dreams will once again take center stage on the art platform!

