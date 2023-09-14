Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG ISIN: DE000A289VV1 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 32.80 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann H1 2023: Turnover and EBIT above our expectations; forecasts and target price slightly raised; BUY rating confirmed In the first half of 2023, HAEMATO AG achieved a revenue increase of 10.5 % to EUR 133.64 million (previous year: EUR 120.97 million) and thus exceeded our expectations. This sales development, which is separated according to the two segments, shows a relative sales strength in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment, which primarily includes sales from parallel imports and the distribution of low-priced original EU medicinal products. In this segment, sales increased by 14.4 % to EUR 111.12 million (previous year: EUR 97.10 million). In contrast, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment reported a decline in sales of 6.8% to EUR 22.25 million (previous year: EUR 23.87 million). This segment primarily includes the sales of M1 Aesthetics GmbH, which has been part of the HAEMATO Group since the 2021 financial year and which includes all sales of the self-pay market and aesthetic medicine products. Contrary to the decline in sales in the higher-margin 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment, an increase in the gross profit margin to 30.8% (previous year: 26.1%) and thus an improvement in gross profit to EUR 6.85 million (previous year: EUR 6.24 million) was achieved in this segment. On the one hand, this development is probably due to the implemented cost reduction measures. On the other hand, there is likely to have been a shift in the sales mix towards higher-margin products. On the other hand, there was a visible decline in the gross profit margin in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment to 3.1% (previous year: 6.1%) and thus in gross profit to EUR 3.40 million (previous year: EUR 5.88 million). Although the portfolio adjustment led to improvements in the cost of materials ratio, the increase in manufacturer discounts for reimbursable medicinal products from 7% to 12% had a significant negative impact on the gross profit in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment. According to the current status, the increase in manufacturer discounts is limited until 31 December 2023. The overall decline in gross profit to EUR 10.41 million (previous year: EUR 12.68 million) was offset by a visible reduction in personnel expenses and other operating expenses, leaving an increase in EBIT to EUR 5.26 million (previous year: EUR 4.39 million). This reflects the current optimisation of business processes and the success in increasing efficiency, which has led to a reduction in the number of employees to 52 (previous year: 76), among other things. Our earnings expectations were thus also exceeded. HAEMATO's management made no further statement on revenue guidance in the context of their half-year reporting, but their EBIT guidance was confirmed. The outlook for EBIT for the current 2023 financial year therefore remains unchanged at between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million. In view of the EBIT of EUR 5.26 million achieved in the first six months of 2023, we consider this company guidance to be very conservative. In total for the two segments we now expect sales revenues of EUR 259.60 (previously: EUR 242.04 million), gross profit of EUR 20.11 million (previously: EUR 19.99 million) and EBIT of EUR 8.51 million (previously: EUR 7.44 million). With the stronger increase in our EBIT estimates compared to the gross profit, we are taking into account the stronger cost savings in the personnel area and in other operating expenses. For the coming financial years, we are raising our sales and earnings forecasts due to the higher base effect, but are maintaining the profitability level we have expected so far. Due to the forecast increase as well as the roll-over effect, which results in a model price target increase due to the regular extension of the price target base to 31.12.24 (previously: 31.12.23), we are raising our price target to EUR 32.80 (previously: EUR 30.75). We continue to assign the BUY rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/27751.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++

