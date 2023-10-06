AppBlogHilfeonvista bank

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 September to 5 October 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/09/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.9536

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/10/2023

FR0013230612

1568

20.6392

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/10/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.2898

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/10/2023

FR0013230612

1,884

20.2371

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/10/2023

FR0013230612

1,232

20.3471

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,684

20.5025

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231006965271/en/

Tikehau Capital

