Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 September to 5 October 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/09/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.9536 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/10/2023 FR0013230612 1568 20.6392 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/10/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.2898 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/10/2023 FR0013230612 1,884 20.2371 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/10/2023 FR0013230612 1,232 20.3471 XPAR TOTAL 8,684 20.5025

