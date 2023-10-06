Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 September to 5 October 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.9536
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1568
|
20.6392
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.2898
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,884
|
20.2371
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,232
|
20.3471
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,684
|
20.5025
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231006965271/en/
Tikehau Capital