Liquidation of IOC Holding Company

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

By judgment dated September 6th 2023, the Creteil Commercial Court has pronounced the conversion of the proceedings into liquidation procedure of the IOC Holding or Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA, limited public company with 7,877,373.97 euros capital, located at Avenue Louise, 143 - 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered under the number 820 169 840, ISIN code BE6200101556.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231015660046/en/

IOC Holding

