AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

GNW-Adhoc: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^Nur in Englisch verfügbar
This  is a press  release by RoodMicrotec  N.V. in connection  with the all-cash
recommended  public  offer  by  Microtest S.p.A.,  an  entity incorporated under
Italian  law, controlled by Seven Holding  3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary
of  the private equity fund Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF, for all the
issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec N.V..
This  press release  does not  constitute an  offer, or  any solicitation of any
offer,  to buy or subscribe  for any securities. Any  offer will be made only by
means  of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 and approved on such date by
the  Dutch Authority for the  Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten).
This  press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or
in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan
or  in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution
would be unlawful.
THE   SHAREHOLDERS   OF  ROODMICROTEC  ADOPT  ALL  RESOLUTIONS  RELATED  TO  THE
RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST
Deventer,  October 19, 2023 -  Today, RoodMicrotec  N.V. held  its Extraordinary
General  Meeting of Shareholders in relation  to the recommended public offer by
Microtest  S.p.A.  for  all  the  issued  and outstanding ordinary shares in the
capital of RoodMicrotec.
All proposed resolutions were adopted, being:
  * the Post-Settlement Restructuring Resolution;
  * the conditional appointment of Mr. Luca Civita as a member of the Board of
    Management, with effect as per the Settlement Date;
  * the conditional amendment to the articles of association of the Company as
    per Settlement; and
  * the conditional conversion and amendment to the articles of association of
    the Company as per Delisting.
The   EGM   presentation  as  well  as  the  voting  results  can  be  found  on
RoodMicrotec's          corporate          website:         www.roodmicrotec.com
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting
The  Offer Period  will expire  on 27 October  2023 at 17:40 hours  CEST (unless
extended).  Shareholders who  wish to  tender their  Shares should contact their
financial  intermediary to obtain  information about the  deadline by which such
Shareholder  must send instructions to the  financial intermediary to accept the
Offer, as such deadline may be earlier than 27 October 2023.
More  information with regard  to the Offer  can be found  at in a subsection of
RoodMicrotec's  corporate  website:  www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-
en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares)
About RoodMicrotec
RoodMicrotec  is  a  leading  independent  company  for semiconductor supply and
quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and
electronics  industry,  RoodMicrotec  is  well-established  as  a  highly valued
partner  for many  companies worldwide.  The Company  provides full-turnkey ASIC
services   for  complex  microchips  that  are  customized  to  handle  specific
applications  for  individual  customers.  In  cooperation with strong partners,
RoodMicrotec  manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the
target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The
turnkey  solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,
qualification,  failure  analysis  and  logistics.  All services comply with the
industrial   and  quality  requirements  of  the  high  reliability,  aerospace,
automotive,  healthcare and industrial  sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are
located  in  Deventer,  Netherlands,  with  operational  units in Nördlingen and
Stuttgart, Germany
For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com
Further information
Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone:      +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com
(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com)   Web: www.roodmicrotec.com
This  press release  is published  in English  only. This communication contains
information  that qualifies as inside information  within the meaning of Article
7(1) of  the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO
Martin  Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging  the release of this document on
behalf of RoodMicrotec.
Â°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
RoodMicrotec

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Quartalszahlen Q3/23
    Tesla: Umsatz und Gewinn unter Erwartungengestern, 22:27 Uhr · onvista
  2. Chinas Wirtschaft wächst schneller als erwartet - "Erholung gewinnt an Fahrt"gestern, 11:28 Uhr · Reuters
  3. onvista Mahlzeit
    Adidas | Bank of America | Johnson & Johnson mit Zahlengestern, 12:55 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden