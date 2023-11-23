AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2023-24 Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2023-24 financial calendar.

Events

   

Dates* for

2023-24 Q1 Sales

   

Thursday, November 23, 2023

2023-24 H1 Sales

   

Thursday, February 22, 2024

2023-24 H1 Results

   

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

2023-24 Q3 Sales

   

Thursday, April 18, 2024

2023-24 Full-Year Sales

   

Thursday, July 25, 2024

2023-24 Full-Year Results

   

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

2024-25 Q1 Sales

   

Thursday, November 21, 2024

* Subject to change. Press releases are published after market close.

Next press release:

H1 2023-24 sales: Thursday, February 22, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 426 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123143893/en/

Amplitude Surgical
CFO
Dimitri Borchtch
finances@amplitude-surgical.com
+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap
Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean
amplitude@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
amplitude@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

