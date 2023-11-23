Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2023-24 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2023-24 financial calendar.

Events Dates* for 2023-24 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 23, 2023 2023-24 H1 Sales Thursday, February 22, 2024 2023-24 H1 Results Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2023-24 Q3 Sales Thursday, April 18, 2024 2023-24 Full-Year Sales Thursday, July 25, 2024 2023-24 Full-Year Results Wednesday, October 23, 2024 2024-25 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 21, 2024

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 426 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

