EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

London, 28.11.2023

Überblick

1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 24.11.2023

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 240,053 shares and from 1,100,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 24 November 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed in this section 10 of this notification for full transparency only.

The 0.46% voting rights from shares notified under section 7.A (indirect) are indirectly held or attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. (and, thus, indirectly held by Klaus Umek as notifying person) as follows: 0.01% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on voting proxies granted by natural persons; 0.34% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on a voting proxy related to parts of the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., 0.11% are indirectly held by Petrus Advisers Ltd. via Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (i.e., the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. that are not covered by the voting proxy mentioned above).