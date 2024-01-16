AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 11,024 shares;
  • 5,388,963.57 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 17,457 shares;
  • 4,195,353.95 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023 the following transactions were executed:

  • 4,973 purchase transactions
  • 4,983 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 284,059 shares and 53,395,933.4 euros purchased
  • 290,492 titres shares et 54,589,541.6 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116305707/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.40.67.68.16

+33.1.53.70.74.65

