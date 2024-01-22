Dongying Vitalizes Rural Culture Through Festivities

Dongying in East China's Shandong province has been making efforts to vitalize folk traditions and customs during the Spring Festival period to enrich the lives of local villagers and boost cultural tourism in rural areas.

The Dongying Rural Culture and Tourism Festival, which kicked off on Jan 18, is shining the spotlight on folk culture, tourism resources, handcrafts and local delicacies in rural areas through a series of festive activities.

The event will span the entire Spring Festival period and conclude on March 11. The objective is to make use of traditional Chinese festivals such as the Laba Rice Porridge Festival, Spring Festival, and Lantern Festival during this period to enhance the rural cultural experience, revive folk customs, ignite festive atmosphere and drive urban and rural consumption.

Dongying, a city situated where the Yellow River meets the sea, is known for its blend of breathtaking scenery and cultural heritage items like straw weaving, cheongsam making, and clay pottery.

The festival is displaying a wide array of local cultural items such as straw weaving, black pottery, seal ink, embroidery, and New Year paintings, which have attracted many tourists, including foreign visitors from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The city will also organize folk cultural activities featuring festive traditions, launch customized countryside tours and provide free access to certain cultural venues to create a more festive atmosphere for visitors during the Chinese Lunar New Year period.

