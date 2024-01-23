AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 December 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 December 2023 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,529,583
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,371,884

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123623627/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.40.67.68.16

+33.1.53.70.74.65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Facebook-Konzern
Meta nach Rekordhoch auf dem Weg in den 'Billionen-Dollar-Club'gestern, 13:16 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Meta nach Rekordhoch auf dem Weg in den 'Billionen-Dollar-Club'
PayPal
PayPal-Aktie: Warum in diesem Jahr die Trendwende gelingen könntegestern, 08:02 Uhr · Aktienwelt360
PayPal-Aktie: Warum in diesem Jahr die Trendwende gelingen könnte
Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft
Dank KI weitere Bestmarken für US-Techwertegestern, 18:19 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Dank KI weitere Bestmarken für US-Techwerte
PayPal - Ist das der erhoffte Befreiungsschlag?
Werbung
gestern, 08:45 Uhr · HSBC
PayPal - Ist das der erhoffte Befreiungsschlag?
Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen. Netflix, Tesla, IMB. Dazu Qualcomm, Paypal - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
Werbung
gestern, 17:00 Uhr · BNP Paribas S.A.
Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen. Netflix, Tesla, IMB. Dazu Qualcomm, Paypal - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit 22.01.2024
    PayPal | Commerzbank | SLB mit guten Zahlen und Top-Aussichtengestern, 12:55 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick 22.01.2024
    US-Rekordjagd hilft auch deutschen Aktien - Aurubis in den Schlagzeilengestern, 18:01 Uhr · onvista
  3. Dax Vorbörse 22.01.2024
    Rekorde an Wall Street beflügeln Dax vorbörslichgestern, 08:20 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden