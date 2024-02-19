Lithium de France, a Subsidiary of Arverne Group, Is Granted a New "PER" (Exclusive Exploration License) for Lithium in Northern Alsace

Regulatory News:

A decree published in the French Journal Officiel on 16 February 2024 announces the granting of a new "lithium and related substances" PER, known as "Les Poteries Minérales", to Lithium de France, a subsidiary of Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN). Located in the Bas-Rhin region of France, the license covers an area of 151km2. This is Lithium de France's fourth license in two years. In Northern Alsace, Lithium de France has already launched a number of sub surface studies and exploration campaigns, enabling it to map a significant part of the subsoil in the areas covered by its first licenses.

Integrated across the entire value chain and using innovative processes, Arverne Group's ambition is to combine the production of local renewable heat from geothermal energy with the extraction and processing of geothermal lithium for the electric car industry.

Through its subsidiaries, the Group has a portfolio of 9 exclusive research licenses - including 7 for geothermal energy and 2 for lithium - located in three different regions (Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Grand Est), covering more than 2,000 km² in France.

"This new license, which mirrors the exclusive "Les Poteries" geothermal exploration license granted last August, is a major step forward for Lithium de France's teams. We are delighted to have been awarded this license and will be continuing our work with local stakeholders to contribute to the decarbonization of the French energy mix by developing geothermal projects and domestic production of geothermal lithium," said Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO of Arverne Group.

About Arverne Group Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN). www.arverne.earth

About Lithium de France Founded in 2020 and based in Bischwiller in Northern Alsace, Lithium de France is positioned as a key contributor to the decarbonization of the industry. Its local, non-intermittent, and accessible heat production will contribute to the re-industrialization of local areas. The lithium produced for electric mobility is also paving the way for a future of renewed energy sovereignty. Alsace's groundwater is a source of heat, rich in minerals and particularly rich in lithium. Lithium will be extracted using technologies that reduce the environmental impact of the production process. www.lithiumdefrance.com

