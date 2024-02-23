Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: SMARTBROKER Holding AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to SMARTBROKER Holding AG Company Name: SMARTBROKER Holding AG ISIN: DE000A2GS609 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 23.02.2024 Target price: 9.50 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Mixed FY23 prelims // transition year ahead; chg Topic: Yesterday, Smartbroker Holding reported FY23 prelims that came in as a mixed bag as well as a conservative outlook into FY24 that is underlined by soft monthly trading stats. In detail: FY23 sales of EUR 46.3m (-12% yoy) are 8% below our estimates of EUR 50.4m, driven by both, weaker Media sales of only EUR 28.1m (-18% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 29.4m) and weaker Transaction sales of only EUR 18.2m (-3% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 21.0m). While Media suffered from the difficult market environment with lower volatility, weakness in Transactions resulted mainly from the negative side effects of the migration to S+ visible in declined no of customers and trades. EBITDA came in at EUR 0.5m (-94% yoy), in line with estimates (eNuW: EUR 0.3m). Lower than expected marketing spending (-65% yoy to EUR 1.6m vs eNuW: EUR 3.5m) and other operating expenses (-2% yoy to EUR 7.8m vs eNuW: EUR 8.2m), compensated for the softer topline. As D&A stand at EUR 6.4m (vs eNuW: EUR 3.4m), EBIT came in at EUR -5.8m (vs FY22: EUR -8.4m), significantly below our estimates (eNuW: EUR -3.1m). In a nutshell, the preliminary figures are the reflection of a difficult year, burdened by the weak stock market performance and the migration to S+. Still, prelims were in line with the reduced guidance from September 2023 (EUR 46-51m sales; EUR -1 to 1m EBITDA). Looking into 2024, we rather see a transition year that should be characterized by the launch of several missing features at S+ (such as RFQ orders at all trading venues or bond trading) and the UI/UX overhaul of several portals in the Media segment. Positively, the product improvements paired with increasing marketing spending from H2 onwards, should fuel topline again resulting in EUR 50.0m sales and EUR 1.6m EBITDA (eNuW), in line with management guidance of EUR 50-55m sales and EUR -1m to EUR 3m EBITDA. Overall, the S+ remains the growth driver of the Group, as the unique combination of the service range of an established full-service broker at a neobroker pricing should drive customer inflows and transactions, fueled by reach of the proprietary media portals. As the investment case remains intact, we reiterate BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 9.50, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/28967.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions

