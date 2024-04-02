AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

Company Name: PNE AG
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 02.04.2024
Target price: 21,00 Euro
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen
Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 22,00 auf EUR 21,00.
 
Zusammenfassung:
Im Jahr 2023 steigerte PNE das EBITDA gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 13% auf
EUR39,9 Mio. und erreichte damit das obere Ende der Prognose (EUR30-40 Mio.).
Das EBITDA übertraf unsere Prognose um 15%, was vor allem auf einen besser
als erwarteten Beitrag des Segments Stromerzeugung zurückzuführen ist. PNE
baute seine Projektpipeline im Jahresvergleich um 61% auf 19,1 GW aus und
erweiterte sein Portfolio an eigenen Onshore-Windkraftanlagen um 51 MW auf
370 MW. In den nächsten 24 Monaten sollen Windparks mit einer
Gesamtkapazität von 281 MW hinzukommen, die sich derzeit im Bau befinden.
Damit wird das Portfolio voraussichtlich deutlich auf 651 MW erweitert. PNE
strebt für 2024 ein EBITDA von EUR40 Mio. bis EUR50 Mio. an. Eine aktualisierte
Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem Kursziel von EUR21 (vorher: EUR22).
Die Hauptgründe für das niedrigere Kursziel sind niedrigere Margenannahmen
im Servicegeschäft und eine höhere Nettoverschuldung im Segment
Stromerzeugung. Angesichts der starken Projektpipeline und der steigenden
Kapazität des Ökostromportfolios sehen wir PNE bei der Umsetzung ihrer
Wachstumsstrategie 'Scale up 2.0' auf dem richtigen Weg und bekräftigen
unsere Kaufempfehlung.
 
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 21.00.
 
Abstract:
In 2023, PNE increased EBITDA 13% y/y to EUR39.9m and reached the upper end
of guidance (EUR30m - EUR40m). EBITDA topped our forecast by 15% due mainly to
a better than expected contribution from the Electricity Generation
segment. PNE expanded its project pipeline by 61% y/y to 19.1 GW and added
51 MW to its onshore wind own plant portfolio, which now has a capacity of
370 MW. Wind farms with a total capacity of 281 MW currently under
construction should be added over the next 24 months. The portfolio thus
looks set to expand significantly to 651 MW. PNE is guiding towards 2024
EBITDA of EUR40m - EUR50m. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a EUR21
price target (previously: EUR22). The main reasons for the lower price target
are lower margin assumptions in the service business and a higher net debt
position in the Electricity Generation segment. Given the strong project
pipeline and the rising green power portfolio capacity, we see PNE on track
with its growth strategy 'Scale up 2.0' and reiterate our Buy
recommendation.
 
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29289.pdf

