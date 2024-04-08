Original-Research: CR Energy AG (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

^ Original-Research: CR Energy AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to CR Energy AG Company Name: CR Energy AG ISIN: DE000A2GS625 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 08.04.2024 Target price: EUR 48.00 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald FY '23 displays strong cash generation and KPIs; chg. CR Energy released preliminary FY figures, which came in below our estimates but displayed an improved operating strength of the holding companies.

FY EBIT came in at EUR 65m (eNuW: EUR 80m; eCons: EUR 73m), which compares to EUR

75m in FY '22. The yoy decline can be mainly explained by lower valuation gains throughout the portfolio in connection with increased discount rates. Yet, operating cash flow increased by 4% yoy to EUR 4.00/share or EUR 22.6m. This was predominantly due to the strongly improved operations of the holding companies, leading to an increased cash dividend of EUR 27m, implying a yoy growth rate of 62%. The equity ratio remained on a strong level of 97%. Successful capital increase. In January, the company successfully completed the rights issuance, which was announced in November. 232,610 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 15 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 3.5m, which should maibly be used to strengthen the portfolio company CR Opportunities (CRO). CRO is seen to launch its first ELTIF in the course of H1 focusing on sustainable real estate and renewables, thus enhancing future growth. Besides that, CR Energy remains a major beneficiary of the increasing demand for sustainable energy and housing solutions. Here, Terrabau and Solartec provide a compelling offering in relation to high quality and cost-optimized living space. Terrabau, a general constructor offering concepts for innovative and sustainable construction, currently has >300 units in the Berlin and Leipzig area in the pipeline, which are seen to be in brisk demand considering the aging residential stock, especially in Eastern Germany. In order to optimize carbon intensity, Terrabau is acting in concert with Solartec, which is supplying the townhouses and single-family homes with rooftop solar rigs. In fact, Solartec is combining high-performance PV systems and emissionfree hydrogen storage systems to allow for a 24/7 supply of sustainable energy. Overall, the company remains well positioned in the market for sustainable housing and is offering unique synergies to capitalize on compelling growth prospects of the market. Hence, the stock remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 48 (old: EUR 52) based on DDM. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29333.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

