Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

Company Name: PNE AG
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 21.05.2024
Target price: 21,00 Euro
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen
Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.
 
Zusammenfassung:
PNE hat die Zahlen für das erste Quartal vorgelegt und eine
Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Der Umsatz von EUR31,4 Mio. und das EBITDA von
EUR8,5 Mio. entsprachen den Vorjahreszahlen und lagen in etwa im Rahmen
unserer Prognosen. Das Unternehmen bestätigte die Guidance für 2024
(EBITDA: EUR40 Mio. bis EUR50 Mio.), und wir sehen PNE auf gutem Weg, diese zu
erreichen. Das Projektgeschäft brummt mit 276 MW im Bau (+36% J/J). Das
Unternehmen hat die Kapazität seines eigenen Windparkportfolios auf 370 MW
erhöht (+15% J/J). Sowohl das Segment Stromerzeugung als auch das Segment
Service konnten ihren EBITDA-Beitrag deutlich steigern. Wir bestätigen
unsere EBITDA-Prognosen, halten an unserem Kursziel von EUR21 fest und
bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.
 
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.
 
PNE has reported Q1 figures and held a conference call. Sales of EUR31.4m and
EBITDA of EUR8.5m matched prior year figures and were roughly in line with
our forecasts. The company confirmed 2024 guidance (EBITDA: EUR40m - EUR50m),
which we see PNE well on track to reach. With 276 MW under construction
(+36% y/y), the project business is humming. The company increased the
capacity of its own wind farm portfolio to 370 MW (+15%y/y). Both the
Electricity Generation and the Service segments significantly increased
their EBITDA contributions. We confirm our EBITDA forecasts, stick to our
EUR21 price target and reiterate our Buy recommendation.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29833.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

