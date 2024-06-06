AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Clarasight Announces Addition of Corporate Travel and Events Industry Leader Karen Hutchings to Advisory Board

Business Wire · Uhr

Clarasight, the leading Carbon Planning platform, today announced the appointment of Karen Hutchings, a highly renowned business travel leader, to its Advisory Board.

Clarasight's software was developed for corporate travel, sustainability, and enterprise business leaders to power forward-looking emissions planning with the same capabilities as financial planning. As an expert in the space, Hutchings will provide strategic guidance to the Clarasight leadership team and help grow the company's product capabilities to serve the global corporate travel and events community, particularly in Europe.

"Karen's extensive experience and proven track record in driving sustainable travel practices make her a perfect fit for our Advisory Board," said Adam Braun, CEO and Co-founder of Clarasight. "Her global perspective and understanding of the challenges faced by travel managers will be invaluable as we scale our product offerings to fully equip organizations with the tools and data to predictably achieve emissions reduction goals that optimize financial performance."

With a career spanning over three decades, Hutchings has been at the forefront of transformative travel programs. Her deep understanding of organizations' challenges in aligning global operations with carbon reduction targets is unparalleled. Her 11-year tenure as Global Head of Travel, Meetings, and Events at Ernst & Young (EY) led to the development of groundbreaking tools like the Sustainable Travel Approval Tool (STAT), which revolutionized travel practices and effectively reduced carbon emissions. As the founder of Cobb & Hutch Consulting, Karen continues to be a leading voice in the industry.

"I am thrilled to join Clarasight's Advisory Board at such a pivotal time," said Karen Hutchings. "Clarasight's platform and seasoned team are truly impressive. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help customers accelerate progress on sustainability goals by confidently integrating actionable carbon reduction strategies into their travel programs."

ABOUT CLARASIGHT

Clarasight provides global enterprise organizations a real-time Carbon Planning platform to power forward-looking emissions management. Some of the world's most recognizable companies, representing over $1T in market value, rely on Clarasight's software to reduce risks, save costs, protect revenues, and manage emissions aligned with business objectives and sustainability goals. Founded in 2021, Clarasight is on a mission to empower businesses to close the gap between climate-related intention and action. For more information, visit www.clarasight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606452266/en/

MEDIA
Kelley Mangel
kmangel@clarasight.com

