Special Offers for FLOOR ONE S7 Series: Superior Cleaning with Tineco Advanced FLOOR CARE Technology

Business Wire · Uhr

Tineco provides new offers in June to make its products accessible and to bring smart cleaning to even more households. In fact, until June 20th, the entire Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 serieswill be available at a special price, with discounts of up to 20%, in the Tineco official store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617154773/en/

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Series (Photo: Business Wire)

The products on offer:

  • TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7: the 5-in-1 product that perfectly combines a latest generation floor cleaner with a vacuum cleaner full of accessories to reach every corner of the house. It will be available for ¬759, instead of ¬899.
  • TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Steam: the steam version of the wireless floor cleaner, which will allow you to perfectly sanitize every surface. At ¬559, instead of ¬699.
  • TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry: the floor cleaner that integrates the brand-new FlashDry self-cleaning function, which allows you to sanitize the roller even better and dry it after each cleaning, will be available at ¬679, instead of ¬799.

All these products will be present in the first Tineco pop-up store in Italy, which will be open from 20th and 21st June from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on 22nd June from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Via Solferino 37, Milan.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617154773/en/

silvia.shi@tineco.com

