Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): K...

Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to urban-gro, Inc.

Company Name: urban-gro, Inc.
ISIN: US91704K2024

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 12.07.2024
Target price: $4,30
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu urban-gro, Inc.
(ISIN: US91704K2024) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 4,30.
 
Zusammenfassung:
urban-gro (UG) hat kürzlich eine Vielzahl von Verträgen im Gesamtwert von
etwa $12 Mio. $ abgeschlossen. Auch wenn der Gesamtwert nicht gerade
überwältigend ist, so ist doch die Anzahl der Cannabiskunden (>12)
bemerkenswert. Der Sektor war seit der Pandemie weitgehend untätig und die
Investitionen sind zum Stillstand gekommen. Das könnte sich jetzt ändern.
Im Mai schlug das DOJ (Department of Justice) offiziell vor, Cannabis von
Kategorie 1 in Kategorie 3 umzuklassifizieren, was einen historischen
Wandel in der US-Politik darstellt. Außerdem zeigen jüngste Umfragen, dass
die Wähler in Florida für die Legalisierung des Freizeitkonsums sind, was
einen riesigen Markt eröffnen würde. Die jüngsten Verträge stellen die
größte vierteljährliche Cannabis-Aktivität von UG seit über zwei Jahren
dar, und wir glauben, dass diese zu weiteren Folgedeals in den Bereichen
Equipment und Construction führen werden. Wir empfehlen UG weiterhin zum
Kauf bei einem unveränderten Kursziel von $4,30.
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on urban-gro,
Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating
and maintained his USD 4.30 price target.
 
Abstract:
urban-gro (UG) recently inked a multitude of contracts for an aggregate
value of some $12m. While the overall value may not be eye-popping, the
number of cannabis clients (>12) is noteworthy. The sector has been largely
idling since the pandemic with investments having ground to halt. This may
be changing now. In May, the DOJ (Department of Justice) officially
proposed to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 marking a
historic shift in US policy. Plus, recent polls show Florida voters are in
favour of legalising recreational use which would open up a massive market.
The latest contracts represent the most quarterly cannabis action UG has
had in over two years, and we think these will lead to more follow up
equipment and construction deals going forward. We are Buy-rated on UG with
an unchanged $4.3 TP.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/30209.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

transmitted by EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

URBAN-GRO INC. DL -,001

