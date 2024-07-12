Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): K...

^ Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to urban-gro, Inc. Company Name: urban-gro, Inc. ISIN: US91704K2024 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 12.07.2024 Target price: $4,30 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 4,30. Zusammenfassung: urban-gro (UG) hat kürzlich eine Vielzahl von Verträgen im Gesamtwert von etwa $12 Mio. $ abgeschlossen. Auch wenn der Gesamtwert nicht gerade überwältigend ist, so ist doch die Anzahl der Cannabiskunden (>12) bemerkenswert. Der Sektor war seit der Pandemie weitgehend untätig und die Investitionen sind zum Stillstand gekommen. Das könnte sich jetzt ändern. Im Mai schlug das DOJ (Department of Justice) offiziell vor, Cannabis von Kategorie 1 in Kategorie 3 umzuklassifizieren, was einen historischen Wandel in der US-Politik darstellt. Außerdem zeigen jüngste Umfragen, dass die Wähler in Florida für die Legalisierung des Freizeitkonsums sind, was einen riesigen Markt eröffnen würde. Die jüngsten Verträge stellen die größte vierteljährliche Cannabis-Aktivität von UG seit über zwei Jahren dar, und wir glauben, dass diese zu weiteren Folgedeals in den Bereichen Equipment und Construction führen werden. Wir empfehlen UG weiterhin zum Kauf bei einem unveränderten Kursziel von $4,30. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 4.30 price target. Abstract: urban-gro (UG) recently inked a multitude of contracts for an aggregate value of some $12m. While the overall value may not be eye-popping, the number of cannabis clients (>12) is noteworthy. The sector has been largely idling since the pandemic with investments having ground to halt. This may be changing now. In May, the DOJ (Department of Justice) officially proposed to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 marking a historic shift in US policy. Plus, recent polls show Florida voters are in favour of legalising recreational use which would open up a massive market. The latest contracts represent the most quarterly cannabis action UG has had in over two years, and we think these will lead to more follow up equipment and construction deals going forward. We are Buy-rated on UG with an unchanged $4.3 TP. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30209.pdf Contact for questions First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °