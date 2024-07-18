Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to Rubean AG Company Name: Rubean AG ISIN: DE0005120802 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 18.07.2024 Target price: EUR 8.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow H1 turnover up by 370% yoy // FY23 figures out; chg Topic: Rubean published an H1 trading statement that showed ongoing dynamic topline growth. Further, the company published final FY23, in line with estimates. Lastly, Rubean announced that Commerz Globalpay went live with Rubean´s SoftPOS solution in Germany. In detail: Final FY23 figures in line with estimates. Sales came in at EUR 1.0m (21% yoy) and EBIT at EUR -3.8m (vs FY22: EUR -4.0m) both in line with our estimates (eNuW: EUR 1.0m sales; EUR -3.6m EBIT). Lower personnel expenses (-12% yoy; EUR 2.9m vs eNuW: EUR 3.2m) partially compensating for slightly higher other OpEx of EUR1.3m (16% yoy) and material expenses of EUR 0.4m (58% yoy). Still, the negative net income of EUR -3.9m resulted in a deficit uncovered by the equity of EUR 3.8m, thus requiring a strong FY24 . Strong H1´24 with dynamic sequential improvements. With a turnover of EUR c.839k in H1 (370% yoy), after EUR 493k in Q1 (incl. a EUR 250-300k one-off, eNuW), Rubean kicked off the year really strong. The growth was mainly driven by the newly won partners that are starting to materialize. Still, the product rollout and thus the sales ramp-up was slower than initially expected (eNuW: EUR 1.2m in H1´24). Yet, the product roll-out remains in full swing despite minor delays. Rubean has signed a whole series of important strategic partnerships within a short period of time (i.e. SEUR, Global Payments, Correos, emerchantpay), that all show very clearly that Rubean´s leading softPOS product is ready and that the roll-out is in full swing. The go-live of Commerz Globalpay (joint veture between Global Payments and Commerzbank) with Rubean´s Soft-POS solution underlines this once more. Consequently, management still expects for FY24 to grow sales by 135% at mid-point to EUR 2.2-2.5m. On the back of the recently announced cooperations, paired with further likely customer wins, we consider this as achievable, but reduce our estimates to EUR 2.5m in order to reflect certain delays which resulted in a softer than anticipated H1´24. Nevertheless, we see Rubean at the forefront of the rapidly growing market for mobile payment acceptance systems and hence expect the company to achieve profitability within FY25 but consider managements mid-term vision of EUR 10+m in sales and 40+% EBIT-margin by FY27 as ambitious. BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 8.50 (old: EUR 9.00), based on our DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30237.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++ -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °