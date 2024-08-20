AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Valneva SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Valneva SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

20.08.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Valneva SE

     Company Name:                Valneva SE
     ISIN:                        FR0004056851

     Reason for the research:     H1/24 results
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        20.08.2024
     Target price:                EUR8.60
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE
(ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
maintained his EUR 8.60 price target.

Abstract:
H1 product sales at EUR68.3m (H1/24: EUR64.0m) were slightly below the consensus
of EUR71.6m but the gross margin on sales of established products continued to
improve to 47.7% (Q1/24: 43.7%; H1/23: 39.8%) and Valneva has maintained its
full year guidance for product sales of EUR160m-EUR180m. We continue to believe
that the market is undervaluing the opportunity represented by the company's
main value driver, the Lyme vaccine candidate, VLA15, which, subject to
regulatory approval, will be launched in 2027. We maintain our Buy
recommendation at an unchanged price target of EUR8.60.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN:
FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 8,60.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Produktumsatz im ersten Halbjahr lag mit EUR68,3 Mio. (H1/24: EUR64,0 Mio.)
leicht unter der Konsensprognose von EUR71,6 Mio., aber die Bruttomarge aus
dem Verkauf etablierter Produkte verbesserte sich weiter auf 47,7 % (Q1/24:
43,7 %; H1/23: 39,8 %), und Valneva hält an seiner Jahresprognose für den
Produktumsatz von EUR160 Mio. bis EUR180 Mio. fest. Wir sind weiterhin der
Ansicht, dass der Markt die Chancen unterbewertet, die sich aus dem
wichtigsten Werttreiber des Unternehmens ergeben, dem
Lyme-Impfstoffkandidaten VLA15, der vorbehaltlich der behördlichen Zulassung
im Jahr 2027 auf den Markt gebracht werden soll. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von EUR8,60 bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30571.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1971715 20.08.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Valneva
Valneva ADR

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Nachlassende Rezessionsangst - ein Kurstreiber für Kupfer?gestern, 15:22 Uhr · onvista
Nachlassende Rezessionsangst - ein Kurstreiber für Kupfer?
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso mich das aktuelle Börsenjahr an 1987 erinnert18. Aug. · Stefan Riße
Wieso mich das aktuelle Börsenjahr an 1987 erinnert
Alternative zum Tagesgeld
Wie Geldmarkt-Fonds dein Depot stabilisieren können17. Aug. · onvista-Partners
Wie Geldmarkt-Fonds dein Depot stabilisieren können
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden