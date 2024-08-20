Original-Research: Valneva SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Valneva SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 20.08.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Valneva SE Company Name: Valneva SE ISIN: FR0004056851 Reason for the research: H1/24 results Recommendation: Buy from: 20.08.2024 Target price: EUR8.60 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 8.60 price target. Abstract: H1 product sales at EUR68.3m (H1/24: EUR64.0m) were slightly below the consensus of EUR71.6m but the gross margin on sales of established products continued to improve to 47.7% (Q1/24: 43.7%; H1/23: 39.8%) and Valneva has maintained its full year guidance for product sales of EUR160m-EUR180m. We continue to believe that the market is undervaluing the opportunity represented by the company's main value driver, the Lyme vaccine candidate, VLA15, which, subject to regulatory approval, will be launched in 2027. We maintain our Buy recommendation at an unchanged price target of EUR8.60. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 8,60. Zusammenfassung: Der Produktumsatz im ersten Halbjahr lag mit EUR68,3 Mio. (H1/24: EUR64,0 Mio.) leicht unter der Konsensprognose von EUR71,6 Mio., aber die Bruttomarge aus dem Verkauf etablierter Produkte verbesserte sich weiter auf 47,7 % (Q1/24: 43,7 %; H1/23: 39,8 %), und Valneva hält an seiner Jahresprognose für den Produktumsatz von EUR160 Mio. bis EUR180 Mio. fest. Wir sind weiterhin der Ansicht, dass der Markt die Chancen unterbewertet, die sich aus dem wichtigsten Werttreiber des Unternehmens ergeben, dem Lyme-Impfstoffkandidaten VLA15, der vorbehaltlich der behördlichen Zulassung im Jahr 2027 auf den Markt gebracht werden soll. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von EUR8,60 bei. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30571.pdf Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1971715 20.08.2024 CET/CEST °