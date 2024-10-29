AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

29.10.2024
Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG

29.10.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG

     Company Name:                q.beyond AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005137004

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        29.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR 1.10
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Q3 preview: Stable development & improved consulting; chg.

q.beyond will release its Q3 report on November 11th. We expect a further
positive development, as well as an improvement in the consulting segment.
Here is what to expect:

Q3 sales are seen to increase by 4.1% yoy to EUR 47.3m (eNuW). The main driver
should again be the managed service segment, where we expect sales to grow
by 6% yoy to EUR 32.8m with a stable segment gross margin of 21% (eNuW).
Moreover, we expect a sequential improvement in the consulting segment with
sales being flat yoy at EUR 14.5m (eNuW). While the company is still trimming
the segment on efficiency, thus reducing the amount of low-margin projects,
we estimate an improved utilization, allowing for a stable segment gross
margin of 6.5% (eNuW). Keep in mind, that management targets to
substantially increase the consulting margin going forward, driven by an
increased utilization as well as a higher near- and off-shoring ratio
(target: 20%; eNuW: 14% at Q3 '24e). Overall, we expect the gross margin to
be stable at 16.6% (eNuW).

Against this backdrop, Q3 EBITDA looks set to come in at EUR 2.2m (eNuW; Q3
'23: EUR 0.1m), implying a margin of 4.3%. Next to the already imposed
measures regarding near- and off-shoring the strong yoy improvement is
driven by the continuous implementation of the One q.beyond strategy,
leading to cost reduction in sales & marketing as well as G&A.

On this basis, we expect management to confirm the FY guidance of EUR 192-198m

sales (eNuW: EUR 193m), EUR 8-10m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 9.3m) and positive FCF (eNuW:

EUR 5.6m). While our EBTIDA estimate might look bullish at first sight, mind
you that QBY's strongest quarter is still ahead with Q4 and further
efficiency gains are expected to come.

All in all, the Q3 figures are seen to fully support the equity story in
accordance with QBY's Strategy 2025, where management is targeting an EBITDA
margin of 7-8% (eNuW: 7.1%) as well as sustained positive net income.
Valuation remains undemanding with shares trading at only 6.6x EV/EBITDA
'24e (3.5x '25e). We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.10 PT based
on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31135.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

2017663 29.10.2024 CET/CEST

