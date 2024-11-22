AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - from First Berlin Equity
22.11.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Cardiol Therapeutics
     Company Name:                Cardiol Therapeutics Inc
     ISIN:                        CA14161Y2006

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        22.11.2024
     Target price:                USD8.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol
Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated
his BUY rating and maintained his USD 8.50 price target.

Abstract:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) announced excellent final data including data
for the extension period (EP) from the phase II open-label pilot US study
(MAvERIC-Pilot) of its lead drug candidate CardiolRx for the treatment of
recurrent pericarditis (RP) in 27 patients. The findings were presented at
the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 by one of the lead
investigators, Dr S. Allen Luis, Co-Director of the Pericardial Diseases
Clinic at the Mayo Clinic. The data showed that the significant improvements
in both pericarditis pain and inflammation seen in the reported results of
the primary endpoint at 8 weeks were maintained throughout the 26-week EP of
the study. Importantly, during the EP, where patients transitioned from
combination therapy (CardiolRx plus standard of care) to CardiolRx
monotherapy, 71% remained free from recurrence, demonstrating the drug
candidate's efficacy. Overall, the treatment was well tolerated, with 89% of
participants completing the study and adherence reported at 95%. These
findings clearly support the progression of CardiolRx into phase II/III
MAvERIC-2 and phase III MAvERIC-3 trials, positioning it as a promising,
non-immunosuppressive therapeutic option for patients with RP. We thus
expect the company to report positive headline results from the phase II
study for acute myocarditis (AM) by early 2025. We believe that investors
have overlooked the significant recent progress made in Cardiol's pipeline,
which has left the company significantly undervalued at current levels. We
reiterate our Buy recommendation at an unchanged price target of USD8.50.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol Therapeutics
Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 8,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) gab hervorragende endgültige Daten
einschließlich der Daten für den Verlängerungszeitraum (EP) der
Open-Label-Pilotstudie der Phase II in den USA (MAvERIC-Pilot) zu seinem
führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten CardiolRx für die Behandlung von
rezidivierender Perikarditis (RP) bei 27 Patienten bekannt. Die Ergebnisse
wurden auf den American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 von einem
der leitenden Prüfärzte, Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Direktor der Klinik für
Herzbeutelerkrankungen an der Mayo Clinic, vorgestellt. Die Daten zeigten,
dass die signifikanten Verbesserungen bei Perikarditis-Schmerzen und
-Entzündungen, die in den berichteten Ergebnissen des primären Endpunkts
nach 8 Wochen festgestellt wurden, während der 26-wöchigen EP der Studie
erhalten blieben. Wichtig ist, dass während der EP, in der die Patienten von
der Kombinationstherapie (CardiolRx plus Standardbehandlung) auf die
CardiolRx-Monotherapie umgestellt wurden, 71 % der Patienten rezidivfrei
blieben, was die Wirksamkeit des Medikamentenkandidaten belegt. Insgesamt
wurde die Behandlung gut vertragen: 89 % der Teilnehmer schlossen die Studie
ab, und die Adhärenz lag bei 95 %. Diese Ergebnisse sprechen eindeutig für
die Aufnahme von CardiolRx in die Phase II/III der MAvERIC-2- und die Phase
III der MAvERIC-3-Studie und positionieren es als vielversprechende, nicht
immunsuppressive Therapieoption für Patienten mit RP. Wir erwarten daher,
dass das Unternehmen Anfang 2025 positive Ergebnisse aus der Phase-II-Studie
für akute Myokarditis (AM) vorlegen wird. Wir sind der Meinung, dass die
Anleger die jüngsten bedeutenden Fortschritte in der Pipeline von Cardiol
übersehen haben, so dass das Unternehmen auf dem aktuellen Niveau deutlich
unterbewertet ist. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung bei einem
unveränderten Kursziel von USD8,50.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31423.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2036745 22.11.2024 CET/CEST

