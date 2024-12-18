AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE - from NuWays AG

18.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to SYNBIOTIC SE

     Company Name:                SYNBIOTIC SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A3E5A59

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        18.12.2024
     Target price:                EUR 12.40
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

The new group continues to take shape; chg. est.

Topic: While SYNBIOTICs largest holding WEECO performs notably ahead of
expectations and the group added two new companies to its portfolio, it also
decided to terminate the ongoing integration of CannaCare Health due to
delays in the process on the back of missing financial information.

WEECO Pharma exceeding expectations. Since the de-classification of medical
cannabis as a narcotic drug at the beginning of April, the number of
patients is seen to have doubled to some 0.5-0.6m, strongly impacting the
overall demand, which in many cases outgrows supply. This is also visible in
the ytd sales development of WEECO. With EUR 6.75m sales at the end of
October, the company already surpassed its initial FY24 target of EUR 6m.
Management now anticipates annual revenues exceeding EUR 8m (eNuW: EUR 8.2m),
making WEECO the group's largest contributor (eNuW: 54% in FY24e).

While the integrations of WEECO and greensby are well on track, SYNBIOTIC
has announced that the planned contribution of CannaCare Health GmbH into
the group will not proceed. The decision stems from delays in finalizing the
fairness opinion and CannaCare's inability to provide up-to-date financial
information. Despite this, Frank Otto, CannaCare's principal shareholder,
will retain his position on SYNBIOTIC's board of directors and as key
shareholder. Positively, the lost sales of some EUR 2m in FY24e should largely
be compensated for by the strong operational development of WEECO.

New additions to the group. Through a capital increase, SYNBIOTIC now holds
15.1% of GOC NEXUS GmbH, which specializes in the decontamination of
cannabis products using advanced cold plasma technology. The company is also
developing international cannabis processing hubs. While this addition has
no immediate (material) impact on the group's P&L, the signed cooperation
agreement ensures de-bottlenecking within the medical cannabis supply chain.

Further, SYNBIOTIC acquired 50.2% of greensby, a central platform that
connects patients, pharmacies, telemedicine providers and consumers and
enables the comparison of cannabis products. Following its integration into
SYNBIOTIC, greensby will expand its range to include hemp products and
cultivation accessories for recreational cannabis, offering up to 4,000
products. While we expect only a marginal sales contribution for now, it
fits well into the group's strategic objective to grow along the value
chain.

We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 12.40 PT based on DCF.

