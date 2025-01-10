Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 10.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 10.01.2025 Target price: EUR 34.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Solid FY25e ahead for INDUS due to reasoned capital allocation Topic: FY24e was clearly overshadowed by macroeconomic challenges for INDUS, especially in the first quarter. While we do not expect a fast improvement of the economic environment, we also do not see the situation deteriorating further. Sales are seen growing in the low to mid-single digit % range yoy to EUR 1,810m (eNuW) as we do not expect the weakness in the first quarter (EUR 410m sales in Q1'24 vs. EUR 451m in Q1'23) to repeat to a comparable extent as in the previous year. In addition, we expect c. EUR 30m (eNuW) sales growth contribution from acquisitions made in FY24e and the recently announced add-on acquisition of Kettler GmbH (company news 7th January). However, on the other hand order intake remained on a low level with EUR 1,220m in 9M'24 (-0.8% yoy; book-to-bill 0.95x) leading to a decrease in order backlog to EUR 678m (vs. EUR 711m end of FY23). Hence, we do not expect to see significant organic sales increases in FY25e. We expect the EBIT margin to improve to a solid 8.3% as the product mix in the Engineering segment should be more profitable in FY25e than in H1'24 and we also do not expect further impairments for FY25e (EUR 6.7m in FY24). Nevertheless, we still see the challenges due to a competitive environment and price pressure in the agricultural and construction technology field to persist throughout the year which affects the Materials segment. Enhanced capital allocation: During the past quarters, we noticed a clear improvement in management's capital allocation decisions. For instance (1) INDUS used excess cash to acquire strong niche players at multiples of 5.5-6.5 EV/EBIT last year (as stated by the CEO Schmidt) at a time when valuation multiples have come down considerably and other companies hesitated to invest money. At the same time, INDUS was disciplined enough to spend only c. EUR 35m (eNuW) of its total M&A budget of EUR 70m in FY24e by focusing on high margin acquisitions with an attractive return on invested capital. This shows us that management also prioritizes value creation above growth. (2) In addition, INDUS repurchased c. 1.85m shares (6.9% of total shares) at an average price of EUR 22.45 via two tender offers and a still ongoing open market buyback program. Considering the current undervaluation of the stock, the repurchased shares offer an attractive ROIC as well. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 34, based on FCFY'24e. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31609.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2064923 10.01.2025 CET/CEST °