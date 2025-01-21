Original-Research: Lisata Therapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Research ...

Werbung ausblenden

     Company Name:                Lisata Therapeutics Inc
     ISIN:                        US1280583022

     Reason for the research:     Initiation of coverage
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        21.01.2025
     Target price:                USD15.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research on 21/01/2025 initiated coverage on Lisata
Therapeutics, Inc. (ISIN: US1280583022/ Bloomberg: LSTA US). Analyst
Christian Orquera placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a USD 15.00 price
target.

Abstract:
Lisata Therapeutics Inc (Lisata), previously Caladrius Biosciences and
renamed after the merger with Cend Therapeutics in 2022, is a US
clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of
innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumours and other
serious diseases. Its lead drug candidate, certepetide, is a peptide with a
dual mode of action which (1) enhances penetration of co-administered
anti-cancer drugs into solid tumours and (2) modifies the tumour
microenvironment (TME) by reducing immunosuppressive cell populations, such
as regulatory T cells (Tregs), and increasing cytotoxic T cells. This
modulation has the potential to enhance the efficacy of chemo- and
immunotherapies and concurrently inhibit the progression of metastasis,
making certepetide an ideal combination with standard cancer therapy. The
drug candidate is in clinical development in seven trials for a number of
indications: (1) 1st and 2nd line metastatic pancreatic ductal
adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), (2) locally advanced non-resectable PDAC, (3) 1st
and 2nd line cholangiocarcinoma, (4) 1st line glioblastoma multiforme and
(5) pancreatic, colon and appendiceal cancer. In addition, Lisata has
licensed the exclusive rights for certepetide in Greater China to Qilu
Pharmaceuticals under a lucrative agreement with potential milestone
payments of up to USD221m. Qilu conducted a phase 1b/2a study and is now
carrying out a phase 2 study in the lead 1st line mPDAC indication. Lisata's
own ongoing two-cohort ASCEND phase 2b study in 1st line mPDAC is expected
to report results from the first cohort in January 2025 and from the second
cohort by Q2/Q3 2025. We see 2025 as an exciting year for Lisata as we also
expect results on the other ongoing trials of certepetide, which will likely
act as a catalyst for the share price. Our sum-of-the-parts valuation model
yields a price target of USD15.00. We initiate coverage of Lisata with a Buy
recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat am 21.01.2025 die Coverage von Lisata
Therapeutics, Inc. (ISIN: US1280583022/ Bloomberg: LSTA US) aufgenommen.
Analyst Christian Orquera stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating ein, bei
einem Kursziel von USD 15,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Lisata Therapeutics Inc (Lisata), vormals Caladrius Biosciences und nach der
Fusion mit Cend Therapeutics im Jahr 2022 umbenannt, ist ein
US-amerikanisches Pharmaunternehmen im klinischen Stadium, das sich auf die
Entwicklung innovativer Therapien für die Behandlung fortgeschrittener
solider Tumore und anderer schwerer Krankheiten konzentriert. Der am
weitesten fortgeschrittene Medikamentenkandidat Certepetide ist ein Peptid
mit einer doppelten Wirkungsweise, das (1) das Eindringen von gleichzeitig
verabreichten Krebsmedikamenten in solide Tumore verbessert und (2) die
Mikroumgebung des Tumors (TME) verändert, indem es immunsuppressive
Zellpopulationen wie regulatorische T-Zellen (Tregs) reduziert und
zytotoxische T-Zellen erhöht. Diese Modulation hat das Potenzial, die
Wirksamkeit von Chemo- und Immuntherapien zu verbessern und gleichzeitig das
Fortschreiten der Metastasierung zu hemmen, was Certepetide zu einer idealen
Kombination mit der Standardkrebstherapie macht. Der Medikamentenkandidat
befindet sich in sechs klinischen Studien für eine Reihe von Indikationen:
(1) metastasierendes duktales Adenokarzinom der Bauchspeicheldrüse (mPDAC)
in der ersten und zweiten Behandlungslinie, (2) lokal fortgeschrittenes,
nicht resektables PDAC, (3) Gallengangskarzinom in der ersten und zweiten
Behandlungslinie, (4) Glioblastoma multiforme in der ersten Behandlungslinie
und (5) Bauchspeicheldrüsen-, Dickdarm- und Blinddarmkrebs. Darüber hinaus
hat Lisata die Exklusivrechte für Certepetide im Großraum China an Qilu
Pharmaceuticals im Rahmen einer lukrativen Vereinbarung mit potenziellen
Meilensteinzahlungen von bis zu USD 221 Mio. lizenziert. Qilu hat eine
Phase-1b/2a-Studie durchgeführt und führt nun eine Phase-2-Studie in der
Hauptindikation mPDAC in der Erstlinie durch. Lisatas eigene laufende
Phase-2b-Studie ASCEND mit zwei Kohorten in der Erstlinienbehandlung von
mPDAC wird voraussichtlich im Januar 2025 Ergebnisse der ersten Kohorte und
im zweiten/ dritten Quartal 2025 Ergebnisse der zweiten Kohorte liefern. Wir
sehen 2025 als ein spannendes Jahr für Lisata, da wir auch Ergebnisse der
anderen laufenden Studien zu Certepetide erwarten, die wahrscheinlich als
Katalysator für den Aktienkurs wirken werden. Unser
Sum-of-the-parts-Bewertungsmodell ergibt ein Kursziel von USD15,00. Wir
beginnen die Coverage von Lisata mit einer Kaufempfehlung.

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

