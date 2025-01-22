Arkema: Half-year Report* as of 31 December 2024 of the Liquidity Contract Implemented With NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2024, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 69,620 shares
- ¬9,517,743
For the period from 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions have been carried out:
- Number of executed transactions on buy side: 6,796
- Number of executed transactions on sell side: 6,002
- Traded volume on buy side: 692,133 shares for a total amount of ¬54,232,600
- Traded volume on sell side: 622,873 shares for a total amount of ¬48,750,345
As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to ¬15,000,000.
* This half-year report covers transactions carried out since the implementation of the liquidity contract, i.e., from 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2024.
|
BUY
|
|
SELL
|
Date of transaction
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount (¬)
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount (¬)
|
Total
|
6,796
|
692,133
|
54,232,600
|
|
6,002
|
622,873
|
48,750,345
|
01/10/2024
|
65
|
6,075
|
522,923
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
02/10/2024
|
25
|
2,750
|
236,505
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03/10/2024
|
44
|
4,692
|
404,851
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
04/10/2024
|
58
|
3,708
|
323,258
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07/10/2024
|
60
|
5,735
|
497,463
|
|
50
|
5,465
|
474,565
|
08/10/2024
|
153
|
15,604
|
1,327,828
|
|
81
|
11,140
|
947,276
|
09/10/2024
|
73
|
6,037
|
516,732
|
|
79
|
8,999
|
770,497
|
10/10/2024
|
72
|
7,480
|
641,745
|
|
68
|
7,999
|
686,899
|
11/10/2024
|
101
|
11,291
|
968,720
|
|
72
|
9,848
|
846,306
|
14/10/2024
|
94
|
8,368
|
707,796
|
|
56
|
6,908
|
584,419
|
15/10/2024
|
92
|
10,876
|
901,420
|
|
53
|
6,919
|
572,147
|
16/10/2024
|
53
|
6,406
|
530,431
|
|
91
|
9,048
|
750,492
|
17/10/2024
|
61
|
5,863
|
489,424
|
|
53
|
6,215
|
519,691
|
18/10/2024
|
36
|
3,913
|
330,962
|
|
37
|
5,038
|
426,317
|
21/10/2024
|
65
|
7,203
|
605,644
|
|
41
|
6,220
|
523,895
|
22/10/2024
|
63
|
6,333
|
527,730
|
|
62
|
6,808
|
568,361
|
23/10/2024
|
96
|
9,953
|
823,417
|
|
48
|
5,992
|
496,462
|
24/10/2024
|
111
|
11,602
|
952,769
|
|
85
|
10,094
|
831,209
|
25/10/2024
|
78
|
6,643
|
537,439
|
|
50
|
5,717
|
462,882
|
28/10/2024
|
69
|
7,671
|
621,501
|
|
74
|
7,430
|
603,029
|
29/10/2024
|
104
|
12,467
|
1,006,304
|
|
69
|
8,779
|
710,446
|
30/10/2024
|
85
|
6,329
|
502,792
|
|
59
|
5,587
|
444,600
|
31/10/2024
|
100
|
12,498
|
1,002,484
|
|
114
|
13,207
|
1,061,438
|
01/11/2024
|
49
|
5,065
|
410,820
|
|
53
|
6,091
|
493,760
|
04/11/2024
|
104
|
5,589
|
450,448
|
|
55
|
5,616
|
453,625
|
05/11/2024
|
130
|
13,497
|
1,093,713
|
|
101
|
11,070
|
898,643
|
06/11/2024
|
147
|
17,516
|
1,447,073
|
|
253
|
25,051
|
2,068,485
|
07/11/2024
|
298
|
29,871
|
2,454,389
|
|
191
|
20,504
|
1,692,464
|
08/11/2024
|
257
|
29,446
|
2,327,271
|
|
273
|
27,450
|
2,177,258
|
11/11/2024
|
134
|
12,300
|
1,003,485
|
|
153
|
16,498
|
1,343,111
|
12/11/2024
|
249
|
23,924
|
1,888,882
|
|
94
|
10,350
|
818,385
|
13/11/2024
|
164
|
15,450
|
1,180,088
|
|
112
|
11,700
|
894,863
|
14/11/2024
|
75
|
7,655
|
589,097
|
|
137
|
12,450
|
957,705
|
15/11/2024
|
130
|
12,019
|
927,101
|
|
144
|
14,400
|
1,115,385
|
18/11/2024
|
114
|
10,350
|
807,248
|
|
102
|
8,442
|
659,770
|
19/11/2024
|
204
|
18,726
|
1,420,633
|
|
129
|
13,976
|
1,059,348
|
20/11/2024
|
120
|
12,950
|
980,465
|
|
105
|
10,465
|
793,435
|
21/11/2024
|
137
|
13,006
|
968,158
|
|
83
|
9,750
|
725,638
|
22/11/2024
|
127
|
13,694
|
1,015,822
|
|
123
|
14,035
|
1,042,982
|
25/11/2024
|
96
|
10,351
|
778,597
|
|
132
|
12,666
|
954,012
|
26/11/2024
|
213
|
23,849
|
1,799,412
|
|
190
|
16,935
|
1,284,879
|
27/11/2024
|
150
|
11,210
|
830,187
|
|
106
|
11,400
|
845,498
|
28/11/2024
|
72
|
5,400
|
403,065
|
|
98
|
8,100
|
604,898
|
29/11/2024
|
104
|
6,392
|
475,083
|
|
50
|
3,192
|
238,016
|
02/12/2024
|
158
|
13,429
|
1,001,426
|
|
143
|
14,763
|
1,104,050
|
03/12/2024
|
134
|
14,025
|
1,055,398
|
|
101
|
9,477
|
717,867
|
04/12/2024
|
96
|
10,350
|
762,158
|
|
111
|
10,924
|
805,456
|
05/12/2024
|
44
|
4,560
|
342,392
|
|
150
|
11,849
|
887,148
|
06/12/2024
|
43
|
4,003
|
305,909
|
|
87
|
6,152
|
471,163
|
09/12/2024
|
122
|
15,001
|
1,170,521
|
|
199
|
19,147
|
1,492,509
|
10/12/2024
|
136
|
10,477
|
812,444
|
|
116
|
10,800
|
839,363
|
11/12/2024
|
108
|
9,166
|
716,906
|
|
95
|
8,208
|
643,497
|
12/12/2024
|
151
|
18,234
|
1,420,601
|
|
113
|
14,350
|
1,121,258
|
13/12/2024
|
151
|
20,549
|
1,558,838
|
|
112
|
15,197
|
1,152,352
|
16/12/2024
|
162
|
25,250
|
1,878,938
|
|
134
|
16,546
|
1,232,274
|
17/12/2024
|
182
|
22,840
|
1,669,283
|
|
134
|
16,500
|
1,208,828
|
18/12/2024
|
43
|
7,750
|
562,178
|
|
77
|
8,400
|
610,058
|
19/12/2024
|
113
|
9,911
|
704,247
|
|
100
|
6,307
|
448,348
|
20/12/2024
|
129
|
9,439
|
658,827
|
|
111
|
9,300
|
651,495
|
23/12/2024
|
71
|
7,690
|
544,380
|
|
86
|
8,740
|
619,457
|
24/12/2024
|
28
|
3,150
|
224,805
|
|
41
|
3,958
|
282,225
|
27/12/2024
|
47
|
4,651
|
332,397
|
|
60
|
5,841
|
418,125
|
30/12/2024
|
40
|
3,150
|
225,690
|
|
49
|
4,404
|
316,943
|
31/12/2024
|
6
|
751
|
54,094
|
|
57
|
4,456
|
324,843
