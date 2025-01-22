Arkema: Half-year Report* as of 31 December 2024 of the Liquidity Contract Implemented With NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2024, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

69,620 shares

¬9,517,743

For the period from 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions have been carried out:

Number of executed transactions on buy side: 6,796

Number of executed transactions on sell side: 6,002

Traded volume on buy side: 692,133 shares for a total amount of ¬54,232,600

Traded volume on sell side: 622,873 shares for a total amount of ¬48,750,345

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to ¬15,000,000.

* This half-year report covers transactions carried out since the implementation of the liquidity contract, i.e., from 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2024.

BUY SELL Date of transaction Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (¬) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (¬) Total 6,796 692,133 54,232,600 6,002 622,873 48,750,345 01/10/2024 65 6,075 522,923 - - - 02/10/2024 25 2,750 236,505 - - - 03/10/2024 44 4,692 404,851 - - - 04/10/2024 58 3,708 323,258 - - - 07/10/2024 60 5,735 497,463 50 5,465 474,565 08/10/2024 153 15,604 1,327,828 81 11,140 947,276 09/10/2024 73 6,037 516,732 79 8,999 770,497 10/10/2024 72 7,480 641,745 68 7,999 686,899 11/10/2024 101 11,291 968,720 72 9,848 846,306 14/10/2024 94 8,368 707,796 56 6,908 584,419 15/10/2024 92 10,876 901,420 53 6,919 572,147 16/10/2024 53 6,406 530,431 91 9,048 750,492 17/10/2024 61 5,863 489,424 53 6,215 519,691 18/10/2024 36 3,913 330,962 37 5,038 426,317 21/10/2024 65 7,203 605,644 41 6,220 523,895 22/10/2024 63 6,333 527,730 62 6,808 568,361 23/10/2024 96 9,953 823,417 48 5,992 496,462 24/10/2024 111 11,602 952,769 85 10,094 831,209 25/10/2024 78 6,643 537,439 50 5,717 462,882 28/10/2024 69 7,671 621,501 74 7,430 603,029 29/10/2024 104 12,467 1,006,304 69 8,779 710,446 30/10/2024 85 6,329 502,792 59 5,587 444,600 31/10/2024 100 12,498 1,002,484 114 13,207 1,061,438 01/11/2024 49 5,065 410,820 53 6,091 493,760 04/11/2024 104 5,589 450,448 55 5,616 453,625 05/11/2024 130 13,497 1,093,713 101 11,070 898,643 06/11/2024 147 17,516 1,447,073 253 25,051 2,068,485 07/11/2024 298 29,871 2,454,389 191 20,504 1,692,464 08/11/2024 257 29,446 2,327,271 273 27,450 2,177,258 11/11/2024 134 12,300 1,003,485 153 16,498 1,343,111 12/11/2024 249 23,924 1,888,882 94 10,350 818,385 13/11/2024 164 15,450 1,180,088 112 11,700 894,863 14/11/2024 75 7,655 589,097 137 12,450 957,705 15/11/2024 130 12,019 927,101 144 14,400 1,115,385 18/11/2024 114 10,350 807,248 102 8,442 659,770 19/11/2024 204 18,726 1,420,633 129 13,976 1,059,348 20/11/2024 120 12,950 980,465 105 10,465 793,435 21/11/2024 137 13,006 968,158 83 9,750 725,638 22/11/2024 127 13,694 1,015,822 123 14,035 1,042,982 25/11/2024 96 10,351 778,597 132 12,666 954,012 26/11/2024 213 23,849 1,799,412 190 16,935 1,284,879 27/11/2024 150 11,210 830,187 106 11,400 845,498 28/11/2024 72 5,400 403,065 98 8,100 604,898 29/11/2024 104 6,392 475,083 50 3,192 238,016 02/12/2024 158 13,429 1,001,426 143 14,763 1,104,050 03/12/2024 134 14,025 1,055,398 101 9,477 717,867 04/12/2024 96 10,350 762,158 111 10,924 805,456 05/12/2024 44 4,560 342,392 150 11,849 887,148 06/12/2024 43 4,003 305,909 87 6,152 471,163 09/12/2024 122 15,001 1,170,521 199 19,147 1,492,509 10/12/2024 136 10,477 812,444 116 10,800 839,363 11/12/2024 108 9,166 716,906 95 8,208 643,497 12/12/2024 151 18,234 1,420,601 113 14,350 1,121,258 13/12/2024 151 20,549 1,558,838 112 15,197 1,152,352 16/12/2024 162 25,250 1,878,938 134 16,546 1,232,274 17/12/2024 182 22,840 1,669,283 134 16,500 1,208,828 18/12/2024 43 7,750 562,178 77 8,400 610,058 19/12/2024 113 9,911 704,247 100 6,307 448,348 20/12/2024 129 9,439 658,827 111 9,300 651,495 23/12/2024 71 7,690 544,380 86 8,740 619,457 24/12/2024 28 3,150 224,805 41 3,958 282,225 27/12/2024 47 4,651 332,397 60 5,841 418,125 30/12/2024 40 3,150 225,690 49 4,404 316,943 31/12/2024 6 751 54,094 57 4,456 324,843

