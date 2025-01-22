Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Half-year Report* as of 31 December 2024 of the Liquidity Contract Implemented With NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2024, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 69,620 shares
  • ¬9,517,743

For the period from 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions have been carried out:

  • Number of executed transactions on buy side: 6,796
  • Number of executed transactions on sell side: 6,002
  • Traded volume on buy side: 692,133 shares for a total amount of ¬54,232,600
  • Traded volume on sell side: 622,873 shares for a total amount of ¬48,750,345

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to ¬15,000,000.

* This half-year report covers transactions carried out since the implementation of the liquidity contract, i.e., from 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2024.

 

BUY

 

SELL

Date of transaction

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount (¬)

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount (¬)

Total

                6,796

             692,133

          54,232,600

 

                6,002

            622,873

          48,750,345

01/10/2024

                  65

              6,075

             522,923

 

                  -  

                  -  

                     -  

02/10/2024

                  25

              2,750

             236,505

 

                  -  

                  -  

                     -  

03/10/2024

                  44

              4,692

              404,851

 

                  -  

                  -  

                     -  

04/10/2024

                  58

              3,708

             323,258

 

                  -  

                  -  

                     -  

07/10/2024

                  60

              5,735

             497,463

 

                  50

              5,465

             474,565

08/10/2024

                 153

             15,604

            1,327,828

 

                   81

              11,140

              947,276

09/10/2024

                  73

              6,037

              516,732

 

                  79

              8,999

              770,497

10/10/2024

                  72

              7,480

              641,745

 

                  68

              7,999

             686,899

11/10/2024

                  101

              11,291

             968,720

 

                  72

              9,848

             846,306

14/10/2024

                  94

              8,368

              707,796

 

                  56

              6,908

              584,419

15/10/2024

                  92

             10,876

              901,420

 

                  53

               6,919

              572,147

16/10/2024

                  53

              6,406

              530,431

 

                   91

              9,048

             750,492

17/10/2024

                   61

              5,863

             489,424

 

                  53

               6,215

              519,691

18/10/2024

                  36

               3,913

             330,962

 

                  37

              5,038

              426,317

21/10/2024

                  65

              7,203

             605,644

 

                   41

              6,220

             523,895

22/10/2024

                  63

              6,333

              527,730

 

                  62

              6,808

              568,361

23/10/2024

                  96

              9,953

              823,417

 

                  48

              5,992

             496,462

24/10/2024

                  111

              11,602

             952,769

 

                  85

             10,094

              831,209

25/10/2024

                  78

              6,643

             537,439

 

                  50

               5,717

             462,882

28/10/2024

                  69

               7,671

              621,501

 

                  74

              7,430

             603,029

29/10/2024

                 104

             12,467

           1,006,304

 

                  69

              8,779

              710,446

30/10/2024

                  85

              6,329

             502,792

 

                  59

              5,587

             444,600

31/10/2024

                 100

             12,498

           1,002,484

 

                  114

             13,207

            1,061,438

01/11/2024

                  49

              5,065

              410,820

 

                  53

               6,091

             493,760

04/11/2024

                 104

              5,589

             450,448

 

                  55

               5,616

             453,625

05/11/2024

                 130

             13,497

            1,093,713

 

                  101

              11,070

             898,643

06/11/2024

                 147

              17,516

            1,447,073

 

                 253

             25,051

           2,068,485

07/11/2024

                 298

             29,871

           2,454,389

 

                  191

            20,504

           1,692,464

08/11/2024

                 257

            29,446

            2,327,271

 

                 273

             27,450

            2,177,258

11/11/2024

                 134

             12,300

           1,003,485

 

                 153

             16,498

             1,343,111

12/11/2024

                 249

            23,924

           1,888,882

 

                  94

             10,350

              818,385

13/11/2024

                 164

             15,450

            1,180,088

 

                  112

              11,700

             894,863

14/11/2024

                  75

              7,655

             589,097

 

                 137

             12,450

              957,705

15/11/2024

                 130

              12,019

               927,101

 

                 144

             14,400

             1,115,385

18/11/2024

                  114

             10,350

             807,248

 

                 102

              8,442

              659,770

19/11/2024

                 204

             18,726

           1,420,633

 

                 129

             13,976

           1,059,348

20/11/2024

                 120

             12,950

             980,465

 

                 105

             10,465

             793,435

21/11/2024

                 137

             13,006

              968,158

 

                  83

              9,750

             725,638

22/11/2024

                 127

             13,694

            1,015,822

 

                 123

             14,035

           1,042,982

25/11/2024

                  96

              10,351

              778,597

 

                 132

             12,666

              954,012

26/11/2024

                 213

            23,849

            1,799,412

 

                 190

             16,935

            1,284,879

27/11/2024

                 150

              11,210

              830,187

 

                 106

              11,400

             845,498

28/11/2024

                  72

              5,400

             403,065

 

                  98

               8,100

             604,898

29/11/2024

                 104

              6,392

             475,083

 

                  50

               3,192

              238,016

02/12/2024

                 158

             13,429

            1,001,426

 

                 143

             14,763

            1,104,050

03/12/2024

                 134

             14,025

           1,055,398

 

                  101

              9,477

              717,867

04/12/2024

                  96

             10,350

              762,158

 

                  111

             10,924

             805,456

05/12/2024

                  44

              4,560

             342,392

 

                 150

              11,849

              887,148

06/12/2024

                  43

              4,003

             305,909

 

                  87

               6,152

               471,163

09/12/2024

                 122

              15,001

             1,170,521

 

                 199

              19,147

           1,492,509

10/12/2024

                 136

             10,477

              812,444

 

                  116

             10,800

             839,363

11/12/2024

                 108

               9,166

              716,906

 

                  95

              8,208

             643,497

12/12/2024

                  151

             18,234

            1,420,601

 

                  113

             14,350

             1,121,258

13/12/2024

                  151

            20,549

           1,558,838

 

                  112

              15,197

            1,152,352

16/12/2024

                 162

            25,250

            1,878,938

 

                 134

             16,546

            1,232,274

17/12/2024

                 182

            22,840

           1,669,283

 

                 134

             16,500

           1,208,828

18/12/2024

                  43

              7,750

              562,178

 

                   77

              8,400

              610,058

19/12/2024

                  113

               9,911

              704,247

 

                 100

              6,307

             448,348

20/12/2024

                 129

              9,439

             658,827

 

                  111

              9,300

              651,495

23/12/2024

                   71

              7,690

             544,380

 

                  86

              8,740

              619,457

24/12/2024

                  28

               3,150

             224,805

 

                   41

              3,958

             282,225

27/12/2024

                  47

               4,651

             332,397

 

                  60

               5,841

              418,125

30/12/2024

                  40

               3,150

             225,690

 

                  49

              4,404

              316,943

31/12/2024

                    6

                 751

               54,094

 

                  57

              4,456

             324,843

 

Arkema

